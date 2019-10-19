Alyssa Nail scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift Conemaugh Township to a 2-1 road victory over Westmont Hilltop on Saturday.
Nail scored on a through ball from Cali Thomas. She also scored the first goal for the Indians, long distance off a cross from Emilee Roman in the first period to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.
The Hilltoppers tied the game with about 2 minutes left in regulation off a corner kick as Grace Dryer evened the game, sending it to overtime.
Chloe Shaulis was the winning keeper while Westmont Hilltop goalkeeper Sabrina Zimmerman had nine saves.
Conemaugh Township finished the regular season 15-3 and will open the District 5-A playoffs on Wednesday.
Westmont Hilltop (12-5-1), the top seed in the District 6-A playoffs, will play the St. Joseph’s/Moshannon Valley winner on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
