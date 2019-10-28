LOYSBURG – Conemaugh Township’s Chloe Shaulis found herself in an unaccustomed situation on Monday night in a District 5 Class A semifinal at Northern Bedford High School.
The junior goalkeeper was peppered with shots by a spunky McConnellsburg squad, recording a season-high 17 saves as the second-seeded Indians held off the upset-minded sixth-seeded Spartans for a 3-2 victory to advance to Wednesday night’s championship game opposite Everett at a site and time to be determined.
“Chloe had some big saves,” Conemaugh Township coach Angie Berzonski said. “She’s a seasoned keeper and has been a starter since her freshman year.
“She was here when we had to go into double overtime and double PK (penalty kicks) when we faced McConnellsburg two years ago in the semifinals.
“Because we have such a strong defense, she normally doesn’t see so many shots.”
Shaulis said that she and her team were excited to survive the onslaught.
“It feels great (to get this win),” Shaulis said. “We’ve worked really hard to get to this point and to D5. We are pretty excited for this.
“They (the Spartans) were pretty sneaky there with their shots. It was like a moment of standing there and then they just started attacking. You had to stay on your feet. They really pushed and shoved with our defenders. It was pretty crazy.”
The Indians’ leading scorer, senior Alyssa Nail, got the Conemaugh Township on the board with a shot less than four minutes into the contest.
But just 12 seconds later, the Spartans had an answer as sophomore Lainnie Glenn kicked one past Shaulis at the 36:43 mark of the first to even the contest at 1.
“We knew we had to come out strong and score quick,” Nail said. “It was scary (when they scored right after we did). They were a lot more aggressive than when we beat them 5-0 at the beginning of the season.”
The Indians kept the play mostly at the Spartans’ end for the remaining part of the first half, and Nail helped Conemaugh Township regain the lead with 26:33 left before the half.
“I just shot it and hoped it went in,” Nail said about her second goal.
Conemaugh Township (17-3) came out strong in the second half as senior Makallie Giffin scored from a feed from freshman Emilee Roman to give the Indians a two-goal lead with 35:12 left in the contest.
“The ball came out of nowhere,” Giffin said. “I didn’t even see it coming. I’m not a left-footed player, but it went in with my left foot.”
McConnellsburg (10-9) kept up its pressure to earn a penalty kick with 19:44 left. Senior Jensen Boehme got the ball past Shaulis to narrow the gap to 3-2.
“Once we went down 3-1, we kind of knew that we had to get some more offensive pressure up the field,” Spartans’ coach Chris Mellott said. “We shifted some things around formation wise and the girls picked it up on their own. We were able to put a little more pressure on them but just couldn’t find that equalizing goal.
“I have to tip my hat to Township. Our girls played their hearts and we gave them the best game that we could.”
The Conemaugh Township defense kept the Spartans off the board the rest of the way to earn the hard-fought victory.
“McConnellsburg is always a handful in the playoffs,” Berezonski said. “We never discount them come this time of year, and I think the last time the girls were here for a semifinal game, things didn’t go our way with McConnellsburg. We went into double overtime with them two years ago, and so I think we knew what to expect and that it was going to be tough.
“McConnellsburg has a great team and defensively, if they go up, they are really tough. They double back and so we didn’t want to get them in that situation because that takes a little bit of our offensive attack away.”
Giffin added: “We knew they were going to come out stronger than they did at the beginning of the year when we played them so we knew that it was going to be a tough game.”
The victory was especially meaningful for the Conemaugh Township seniors, who are guaranteed at least two more games, the championship and the first round of the PIAA playoffs.
“Our group has never made it to the district final so this is really special,” Nail said. “We are really excited.”
Added Berzonski: “They are a real talented group so I’m excited for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.