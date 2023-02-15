MEYERSDALE – Mya Poznanski’s 21 points set the pace for Conemaugh Township as it hammered South Division champion Meyersdale 54-32 in a WestPAC semifinal on Wednesday at Meyersdale Area High School.
The Indians (12-10) will take on North Division rival Windber – a 62-42 winner over Shade on Wednesday – in Friday’s WestPAC championship game at Pitt-Johnstown. The Ramblers swept Conemaugh Township in their two regular-season meetings, winning 47-26 on Jan. 5 in Davidsvllle and 57-36 on Jan. 30 in Windber.
Ava Byer supplied 12 points and seven rebounds in support of Poznanski’s game-high scoring tally.
Jenna Brenneman also pulled down 12 boards for the Indians, who led 25-18 at halftime before steadily building on their advantage.
Poznanski’s eight points in the third outscored the Red Raiders, who notched just 14 points over the final 16 minutes.
Amelia Kretchman’s 20 points led Meyersdale, while Izabella Donaldson posted eight more. Meyersdale (15-8) was limited to single-digit scoring in all but the second quarter, when it notched 10 points.
