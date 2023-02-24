DAVIDSVILLE – In a playoff basketball game, any player on the team can make an impact or change the game. That was the message Conemaugh Township coach Lisa Byer had for her team ahead of their District 5 Class 1A quarterfinal game.
That advice was well-received by sophomore Katie Wiley.
The reserve guard netted 10 points off the bench to help send Conemaugh Township to the District 5-1A semifinals with a commanding 42-15 win over fifth-seeded McConnellsburg.
“We said that everyone needed to contribute tonight,” Byer proclaimed after her team improved to 14-11 on the season. “It doesn’t matter what role you’re playing, you need to play your role well and (Wiley) stepped up and made buckets when she was open and that a big key in us moving ahead in this game.”
Wiley’s steal and layup in the closing seconds of the first half helped cap off a mini 6-0 run to give the Indians an 18-6 advantage at the break.
Wiley then scored eight points in the third quarter to help give her team the jolt it needed.
“I think I was anticipating the passes and I was on my toes more and watching their eyes,” Wiley said of the momentum-changing play late in the first half. “We really need to get that lead, so I was trying to get those drives and get the ball with steals.”
Conemaugh Township started the game with seven quick points, but then the offenses for both teams started to stagnate. McConnellsburg had little success working the ball inside against the pressure defense from the Indians. Maggie Mellott scored all six of her team’s points in the first half, but none of the other Spartans had any luck finding the bottom of the net.
The third quarter was when Conemaugh Township got it rolling. The Indians outscored the Spartans 21-4 in the frame and a few adjustments helped spark that rally. The Indians placed sophomore forward Ava Byer in the middle of the zone defense, and her size allowed her to make passes over top of the defense to her teammates.
Byer finished with six points, eight rebounds and six assists.
“We outscored them in the third quarter, which we picked up our offense and we spaced it out a little bit more,” Byer said of the dominant third quarter.
“I think our girls did a good job of taking care of the ball. I think our press, which we switched back and forth to different ones, puts on different pressure at times and our girls really stepped up and hassled their ball handlers.”
The Indians are now set to take on top-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley in a district semifinal game on Wednesday evening.
It has been a long road to get to this point for the program. After winning only six games in 2021, and eight games this past season, the Indians have turned things around and are in a position to make a run at a district title and also a state playoff appearance.
“We came a long way,” Wiley said. “We’re all clicking, we’re all working well together and I think we can make it far and we have a good chance at this.”
Lisa Byer echoed those thoughts from her sophomore guard.
“We have improved so much. The underclassmen are really buying into the system, they’re working hard, they show up and they listen and they are coachable.”
