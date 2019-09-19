DAVIDSVILLE – A pair of undefeated WestPAC girls’ soccer rivals went head to head in a defensive battle on Thursday night at Conemaugh Township Memorial Stadium, with the hometown Indians avenging last year’s playoff defeat with a 3-0 victory over the rival Windber Ramblers.
Three goals in the second half helped Conemaugh Township step away from goalless deadlock against a feisty Windber squad.
“Very proud with our performance tonight,” Conemaugh Township coach Angie Berzonski said.
“Windber’s a great team, and this is a great rivalry. The girls haven’t forgotten how our season ended last year and this one means a lot to them. We are just trying to go out there and take it game by game and be creative with our play.”
After both teams traded early chances, it was the Indians just missing taking the early lead 4 minutes into the game when Jordan Miller’s shot hit the crossbar and bounced out.
The Indians defense continued to be impressive as for the next 15 minutes as most of the play was in the Ramblers’ end with Conemaugh Township dominating possession.
Finally, at the 17:45 mark in the first half, the Indians crowd came to their feet as a pass from Alyssa Nail sprung teammate senior captain Makallie Giffin down the left sideline. Ramblers goalkeeper Lexi James came out to play the ball, however Giffin was able to dribble around her, but the shot just missed hitting the side of the open net.
Conemaugh Township kept the pressure on as another great scoring chance by Giffin at the 11-minute mark sailed just to the left of James, and that was followed by a Cali Thomas shot that forced James to make another diving stop to keep the hosts off the board.
Windber was outshot in the opening half 11-2 with James keeping her team in the game as the teams headed to the break scoreless.
Windber coach Paul Buza complimented his freshman goalkeeper.
“She is tough,” Buza said. “That’s the first time this year she has been tested and she is going to do well for us. She will continue to get better.”
The visitors came out more inspired in the second half with Windber’s Natalie Buza finding a wide-open Nikki Kaiser who sent a shot in on the Indians Chloe Shaulis who made a diving stop to keep the shutout intact.
Back at the other end of the field, Nail sent a pass up the middle to Britney Snyder who got behind the Ramblers defense at the 28:45 mark, but once again James made a spectacular save to deny the threat. James finished the night with 25 saves.
The play began to loosen up with the crowd once again coming to its feet at the 25:40 mark of the second when Emilee Roman got a shot off James’ clearing attempt, but it rolled inches short of the goal line.
Just a few minutes later, a pass from Roman sent Nail in a one-on-one battle with James, with Nail’s shot beating the goalkeeper to the top of the net to give Conemaugh Township a 1-0 lead just before the midpoint of the second half.
With just over 8 minutes left in the game, the Indians struck again as a scramble for the ball in front of the net found the leg of the Indians’ McKensi Statler, who buried it to stretch out the Indians lead to 2-0.
In the game’s final seconds, Hannah Persio set the final at 3-0.
“My hats off to Conemaugh Township, that’s a great team,” Buza said. “They are expected to be number one in this district and they played like it tonight.”
