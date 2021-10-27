DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – The Conemaugh Township girls’ soccer team erupted for three goals in a two-and-a-half minute span in the first half of Wednesday night’s District 5 Class 1A quarterfinal playoff game to take a commanding early lead.
The Indians kept that momentum going throughout the rest of the contest as they overwhelmed visiting Berlin Brothersvalley 6-0.
Freshman forward Izzy Slezak tallied two goals and a pair of assists, while teammate Emilee Roman, a junior midfielder, added a goal and two assists to pace a dynamic offense that propelled the third-seeded Indians (14-4) into a semifinal matchup at second-seeded Northern Bedford County scheduled for Monday.
“The girls have had the postseason in mind. That’s been the big goal,” said Conemaugh Township coach Angie Berzonski. “From the get-go this year, we’ve said, ‘We want to play, we want to, have fun, but we’re taking it seriously,’ and I think we saw that tonight.”
Conemaugh Township swept a pair of tightly contested regular-season one-goal matches with the sixth-seeded Mountaineers (8-9-1), but the Indians controlled the action at both ends of the field in this one.
The Indians bombarded Berlin with 30 shots on goal while limiting the Mountaineers to just seven shots as goalkeeper Meghan Leasure earned the shutout in net.
“They (Conemaugh Township) came out ready to play,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Zeke Werner said. “Some bounces didn’t go our way, but it just wasn’t our night.
“I have to congratulate Angie and Township for the way they played. Great teams show up when it’s time and when it means the most.”
Slezak got things going for Conemaugh Township when she took a corner feed from Roman and found the net at 28:40 of the first half to open the scoring, and it took just 47 additional seconds for Slezak to bury her second goal of the night on an assist from fellow freshman Ashlyn Fetterman.
“I couldn’t have done it without the team and the support of all the girls working together,” said Slezak. “Overall it was a good game.”
Slezak subsequently showed her playmaking ability as she notched assists on the next two Indian goals in the first half, setting up Taylor Shaffer’s tally at 26:08 and later dishing to Roman for a score at the 2:40 mark that produced a 4-0 lead at the break.
“We were very prepared for this,” said Slezak. “We came out super strong. Of course there were nerves, but we knew what we had to do.”
Katie Troxell scored on a pass from Shaffer at 30:21 of the second half, and Roman picked up her second assist of the game on Conemaugh Township’s final goal from Mya Poznanski with just over 10 minutes to play.
“We’ve been clicking at the right time, and that’s really exciting,” Berzonski said. “Their momentum and energy has been up these last two weeks. We’re trusting each other, communicating well and working like a cohesive team.”
