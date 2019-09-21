DAVIDSVILLE – Conemaugh Township appeared to be in control through the first three quarters of Friday night’s WestPAC contest against visiting Blacklick Valley, but the final period saw a pedestrian contest turn into a thriller.
The Vikings battled back from a two-touchdown deficit to go up by a point with just under 6 minutes left, but Conemaugh Township sophomore quarterback Jackson Byer led what proved to be a game-winning drive in the last minute of play to give his squad a 23-14 victory.
“We found a way to win,” said Indians coach Tony Penna Jr., whose team improved to 2-3. “This team grew up tonight.”
Byer, who finished 13 of 27 for 186 yards, was picked off in the end zone by Blacklick Valley’s Dom DiPaolo on the ensuing possession after DiPaolo’s 3-yard touchdown run and Ian McGhee’s extra point put Blacklick Valley ahead by one at the 5:55 mark of the fourth.
However, the Conemaugh Township defense forced a three-and-out by the Vikings, and the Indians took over at the Blacklick Valley 49 with 3:10 left. After a 22-yard completion to Brad Robinson for a first down, Conemaugh Township then faced a do-or-die fourth-and-9 at the Viking 26.
Byer chased down a high snap, evaded the rush, and hit Tyler Poznanski for a 13-yard gain and a first down. He then drilled a 13-yard go-ahead touchdown strike to Tanner Shirley on the next play.
“Byer is fearless,” said Penna. “He never gives up on a play, and finds a way to make something happen.”
Byer was then on the receiving end of a trick play for the subsequent two-point conversion, catching a pass from offensive lineman Cameron Stumpf, who was lined up in the backfield and took a handoff from Brady Kist before tossing to Byer, making it 21-14 with 1:17 left.
The Vikings’ final comeback try came to an end when DiPaolo was called for intentional grounding in the end zone for a Conemaugh Township safety with 56 seconds left, and the Indians recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt before running out the clock.
“They just made a couple more plays than we did” said Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price.
“This is one of the toughest groups of kids I’ve ever coached, and they did everything they had to do to win, but some breaks and some calls didn’t go our way.
“It was a great high school football game.”
Conemaugh Township jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead on the opening drive of the game when Byer threw deep to Ethan Black, who broke a tackle around the 10-yard line and took it in for a 43-yard score. Ethan Williams added the extra point.
That margin stood up through the remainder of the first half, as both defenses came up with big stops. The Indians were stuffed on a fake punt try near midfield late in the quarter, and a subsequent Viking trip to the red zone was halted when Robinson picked off DiPaolo at the Conemaugh Township 12 late in the second.
Seth Rosey, who ran for a game-high 113 yards on 24 carries, keyed a 12-play, 66-yard third quarter scoring drive for the Indians. Rosey carried six times for 44 yards, converting a pair of first downs before Byer hit Tommy Shaffer for a 13-yard touchdown that made it 13-0 at the 4:47 mark.
The dramatic fourth quarter began with Blacklick Valley facing third-and–long, but DiPaolo found Cody Williams deep down the sideline for a 36-yard gain.
That set up a 3-yard DiPaolo keeper that put the Vikings on the board, and McGhee’s PAT pulled his team within 13-7 with 9:57 left.
DiPaolo picked off a Byer throw from his own end zone on the ensuing possession, setting the Vikings up at the Township 15. Four plays later, DiPaolo plowed in on a 1-yard sneak to put the Vikings up by a point.
“DiPaolo didn’t practice all week, and for him to come out and have a game like this says a lot about his character and toughness,” said Price.
The Vikings host Conemaugh Valley, while Conemaugh Township travels to Shade next Friday.
