WINDBER, Pa. – The Conemaugh Township girls volleyball program had waited more than two decades for an opportunity to hoist a WestPAC championship trophy.
An extra set forced by a scrappy Shade team didn’t seem to bother the Indians on a milestone night.
North Section winner Conemaugh Township defeated the South’s Shade 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 25-10 in the WestPAC championship match at Windber Area High School on Tuesday night, ending the long drought just before the Indians move to the Heritage Conference in 2023.
This also might be the final WestPAC season, with all football schools departing by next season and other non-football programs moving on as well.
“It’s something we’ve all dreamed of,” Conemaugh Township coach Laura Swank said. “We always wanted to get back to the WestPAC. We were short a couple of years ago. To clinch it is an honor.”
Conemaugh Township (18-2) had lost to Shade in the conference title match in 2020. That year, the Panthers won their first WestPAC volleyball title.
Conemaugh Township volleyball hadn’t won any conference titles since the 1991 team defeated Windber in the Appalachian Conference championship match.
Melanie Glovach was a junior on that title-winning team.
Now married to Brian Byer, Melanie was on the floor again on Tuesday celebrating with her daughter, Conemaugh Township sophomore middle hitter Ava Byer.
The Indians posed for team photos and candid poses among seniors or family members.
“It really means a lot. I love this team. I love the coach, obviously, because she’s my mom,” said Conemaugh Township senior middle hitter Hannah Swank, who totaled 16 kills and 12 digs on Tuesday.
“Jenna Muha is insane (good),” Hannah Swank added of the Panthers’ standout senior middle hitter. “She’s my best friend. Despite the little rivalry, she’s still my best friend. I love her. She’s the best.”
Muha had 20 kills and nine digs. She capped Shade’s lone set victory by ending a volley that lasted nearly a minute with a well-placed kill.
“I don’t think my heart stopped beating at a high rate whenever that was going on,” Shade coach Emma Spinelli said of the back-and-forth volley that ended the third set, a two-point Shade win. “Jenna is an amazing player.
“As soon as that ball came up, she put it down,” said Spinelli, whose team is 17-3. “CT read it well and put it back up. It ended with Jenna finally finding the floor, which she is very good at. I’m hoping we can continue to get a little bit more of that.”
In addition to Hannah Swank, Conemaugh Township received big nights by Brianna Shetler (11 kills, nine digs), Hannah Sodano (eight kills, 11 digs), Alison Matera (36 assists) and Kendra Huber (three aces, three blocks).
“The biggest thing all season, my theme was ‘low and level’ because I do have a lot of hitters,” Coach Swank said. “I have many hitters who never really played defense until this year.
“This year, I focused a lot on the defensive part of the game and as the season progressed, they just kept getting better and better.”
Conemaugh Township will enter the District 5 Class 1A playoffs as the top seed and host No. 8 seed Meyersdale on Thursday. Since 2018, the Indians had advanced to the district final four straight times and placed second.
“We stay as a team. We play as a team. We lose as a team. We win as a team,” Coach Swank said. “We’ve really been stressing teamwork and coming together whether we make bad plays or good plays.”
In addition to Muha, Shade had solid performances from Jadeyn Gross (15 assists), Madalyn Rapsky (nine assists), Sophia Mulcahy (four kills, three blocks), Kori Boozer (30 digs) and Deborah Bozovich (six kills, four blocks).
The second-seeded Panthers will host No. 7 seed Southern Fulton on Thursday in a District 5 Class 1A quarterfinal.
“I told the girls, WestPAC is a bonus game,” Spinelli said. “It’s honestly better practice and to see matchups for District 5 and later in the playoffs. I told them all you get is a medal and a trophy. Maybe a firefighter ride home, but when you win districts, you continue playing.
“Both teams are going to continue to play. We’re going to work on our errors.”
