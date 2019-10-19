DAVIDSVILLE – Offense, defense, special teams. The Conemaugh Townships Indians had everything working in a 42-6 victory over the visiting Ferndale Yellow Jackets.
When a team can dominate all three phases of a game, generally the results will be in their favor and that was the case for the Indians on Friday evening. The hosts used all three facets to score against the Yellow Jackets and turn a matchup of 2-6 sides into a one-sided blowout by halftime.
“The kids worked hard all week, fought through some adversity and put it all together,” said Indians’ coach Tony Penna Jr. “We’ve been waiting to put a complete game together.”
On their opening drive of the game, the Indians covered 82 yards in 11 plays to open the scoring.
Set up with first-and-goal after a 42-yard run by Braydon Goggin, Rylan Yingling took over duties in the backfield and powered home from a yard out two plays later to start the Indians scoring parade.
A missed two-point conversion meant they had to settle for a 6-0 lead, but it mattered little in the end.
After an interception and missed field goal halted their offense, the Indians special teams stepped up with a big play to get them back on the board.
Yellow Jackets’ punter Justin Mitchell was met by a small contingent of Indians’ defenders who came up with the block, followed by a scoop and score from Seth Rosey. The Indians made up for the earlier missed conversion attempt with a successful run and the lead was 14-0 early in the second quarter.
Things only continued to get worse for the already struggling Yellow Jackets’ offense on the very next possession following the blocked punt. Quarterback Loghan Furfari went downfield but Dilan Miske stepped in front of the pass for the interception.
Eight plays after the turnover, the Indians were back in the end zone and it was Rosey doing the heavy lifting. Carrying seven times on the eight-play drive, Rosey powered home from a yard away for the touchdown. Ethan Williams drilled the extra point and it was a 21-0 advantage for the hosts.
“Our backs ran really hard and when you’re running downhill, you’re tough to stop,” stated Penna.
“It makes it easier when you can control the ball and I was proud of our line.”
Just before the halftime break, the Yellow Jackets used a hook-and-ladder play to get to the Indians 1-yard line but failed to advance any further.
On the final play of the first half, the Indians stuffed the Yellow Jackets on a sweep play to preserve the 21-0 lead.
“You put the ball in your best player’s hands and hope he gets in, but they made a great play,” said Yellow Jackets coach Shawn Furfari.
Ferndale received the second half kickoff with hopes of clawing its way back into the game, but Murphy’s Law took effect right from the restart and the Indians were back on the board.
On the first snap of the second half, the Yellow Jackets put the ball on the turf, and after a mad scramble, Tyler Poznanski fell on the loose pigskin in the end zone for the Indians’ touchdown.
Up four scores and in complete control of the game, the Indians continued to dominate and put the game on ice with a pair of third quarter touchdowns.
Tanner Shirley called his own number for a touchdown scamper then handed off to teammate Tommy Shaffer on the next drive to push the Indians advantage to 42-0.
In the waning moments of the contest, Braedon Wagner broke the shutout and put the Yellow Jackets on the board with a 15-yard scoring run that set the final at 42-6 in favor of the host Indians.
