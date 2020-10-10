NANTY GLO – Ball security was at a premium between the Blacklick Valley and Conemaugh Township football teams Friday.
The two teams combined for 10 turnovers, and an Indian fumble recovery in the final minute helped seal a defensive-laden, 19-8 victory for Conemaugh Township.
“The kids were just out there trying to make plays,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said. “There weren’t really any forced turnovers. It was just tipped balls and stuff like that. I wasn’t really angry with any of it. What I did like is that when our backs were against the wall, our kids stepped up and made a big play.”
After being shut out through the first 42 minutes of play, Blacklick Valley (0-5) rallied with a late 29-yard touchdown reception by Kolten Szymusiak and a trip to the red zone with just under one minute remaining in the game.
Feeling the pressure, the Indian defense buckled down defensively.
Conemaugh Township defensive tackle Owen Tomb jarred the ball loose from Blacklick Valley quarterback Jack Wurm, and after a swarm of players from both sides jumped toward the loose ball, Indians defensive back Jackson Byer arose from the pile with the football to effectively seal the win.
“We lost a couple guys to injury, but the subs that came in did a great job,” said Byer, who also had an interception. “We were able to fight our way through and stop them.”
The final-minute fumble was Blacklick Valley’s third turnover in the red zone and sixth total. Late in the third quarter, the two teams exchanged three turnovers across just eight plays.
“It happens. They’re kids,” Blacklick Valley coach Rich Price said. “I don’t get upset with them. They’re out there playing their heart out. We were under pressure, and you have to hand it to (Conemaugh) Township’s front four. That may be the best front-four we’ve faced all year.”
Conemaugh Township (2-2) took the lead early with a pair of matching 6-yard rushing touchdowns from Seth Rosey in the first quarter.
Tanner Shirley, who set up a drive late in the first-half with an interception, lofted a pass into the end zone to Byer, who bobbled the ball at first but eventually came up with the touchdown catch.
Shirley completed 13 of 25 for 161 yards, with Byer being his favorite receiver with seven catches and 79 yards.
“They’re a great one-two punch,” Penna said of Shirley and Byer. “They were really able to get us some key first downs when we needed them, and they picked up some key yards on the ground as well. Having those two guys together is great.”
Blacklick Valley was able to spark a comeback attempt late amid several in-game injuries. The Vikings lost key receiver Cody Williams on the second play of the game and starting tackle Christian Kanich in the first quarter.
Szymusiak stepped up in Williams’ absence and led his team in all three phases of the game.
He averaged over 20 yards per kickoff return, and he snatched two interceptions to get his team the ball back. He also led his team with 185 all-purpose yards.
“We grew up a little bit tonight,” Price said. “This whole team showed heart. We finished the game with three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior on the line. I can’t be more proud of the effort of these kids.”
