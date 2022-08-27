BOSWELL, Pa. – Already up by a wide margin before play resumed Saturday morning, the Conemaugh Township Indians cruised to a 49-14 win over host North Star to wrap up a lengthy Week 1 that saw play suspended with 4:05 remaining in the second quarter following an 80-minute lightning delay.
After the Indians (1-0) built a 28-0 lead with two first-quarter touchdowns from Jon Updyke and a pair of touchdown connections between quarterback Tanner Shirley and Ethan Black, Conemaugh Township expanded its lead to 35-0 when Thor O’Shipp powered in from a yard away.
North Star pushed its first points onto the board on Mitchell Pristas’ 10-yard touchdown catch from Connor Yoder. The Cougars drew within three touchdowns in the third as Isaac Berkey hauled in a 73-yard strike from Yoder, making it 35-14.
Updyke the game’s final two touchdowns later in the third, bringing in a 6-yard strike from Shirley before punctuating the win on a 3-yard plunge.
Updyke led the Indians in rushing and receiving, carrying the ball eight times for 75 yards while hauling in nine passes for 105 yards. Shirley completed 20 of 24 passes for 272 yards. Black also aided in Conemaugh Township’s prolific passing game, catching six passes for 105 yards.
Yoder passed for 184 yards and both of the Cougars’ touchdowns.
