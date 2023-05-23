JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Tuesday's signing ceremony at Conemaugh Township Area High School covered a lot of ground, with six student-athletes committing to play six different college sports at the NCAA Division I, II and III levels.
Ethan Black, who will defend his state championships in the 100- and 200-meter dash events at Shippensburg University this weekend, reiterated his commitment to the Penn State University football team that he previously announced in January. Black will be a preferred walk-on wide receiver/special teams player for coach James Franklin’s Nittany Lions.
Joining Black at the high school on Tuesday were classmates Jack Ankeny, Penn State Altoona, golf; Hannah Swank, Bloomsburg University, volleyball; Brook McDermott, St. Vincent College, swimming; Emilee Roman, Penn State-Altoona, soccer; and Tyler Weber, Mount Aloysius College, baseball.
• The son of Leisha and Gary Black, Ethan Black intends to major in pre-medicine at Penn State.
A four-year starter in football, he made 106 career receptions for 1,810 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns. This past season, Black ranked second in the area with 56 receptions for 884 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns as a The Tribune-Democrat first-team receiver.
“I grew up supporting Penn State, and it’s always been my dream to go there,” Black said. “Once the opportunity came along, I had a feeling I wanted to follow my dream and chase that. ... The coaches were amazing. It felt like home. They are going to be very hard on me, but it’s for the better. They’re going to push me to get better.”
In track and field, Black earned gold medals in the 100- and 200-meter dashes at the 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship meet. The speedster won the District 5 championships in each event last week and will compete at the state event at Seth Grove Stadium on Friday and Saturday.
A National Honor Society student with a 3.98 grade point average, Black also is on student council, Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), Serving Our Neighbors (SON), grill team, ski club and computer club.
• The son of Gretchen and Jason Ankeny, Jack Ankeny will major in kinesiology at Penn State Altoona and compete on the golf team.
“I started playing during my freshman year. I was not good freshman year, but I put the work in and we got here,” Ankeny said. “I got cut from my freshman team and I didn’t ever want to feel that again. A lot of hours on the range. A lot of holes being played.”
Ankeny earned three varsity letters and was part of three Indians WestPAC championship teams (2020, 2021, 2022).
Ankeny earned two individual WestPAC crowns (2021, 2022) and won the Heritage Conference individual championship (2022). He was part of the 2021 District 5 championship squad and was a PIAA state championship meet qualifier in 2022.
“The coach really stood out to me, a really nice guy, and that’s really important to me,” Ankeny said of NCAA Division III Penn State Altoona coach Tom Koehle. “The team, the conference they’re in, it’s really good. It will be exciting to come into college and know I am going to be able to play and make my mark on that conference.”
Ankeny is in the National Honor Society, grill team, yearbook staff and served as journalism news editor at Conemaugh Township.
• The daughter of Melissa Fisher and Dann McDermott, Brook McDermott will major in psychology with a minor in forensics at NCAA Division III St. Vincent College.
She advanced to the PIAA District 6 Championship meet for four seasons and placed third in 2021. McDermott also is a standout on the Greater Johnstown YMCA swim team.
“I only started when I was 11 years old so I’ve only been swimming for seven years,” McDermott said. “The moment I got in the water, I had a connection with it. The coaches pushed me to get better and better as the years went on.”
She is excited to join the Bearcats program after mainly competing as an individual throughout her high school career.
“When I was younger I went to a bunch of swim camps there. I got to interact with the coach a lot and how he did practices,” McDermott said of St. Vincent coach Josh Gurekovich. “The school in general has a lot of focus on getting their students involved in everything. I’ll still have the security of still being able to succeed.”
McDermott said she probably will compete in distance events.
“Talking to the coach, he said I probably would be swimming the distances – the 500 freestyle, the 1,000 and the mile,” McDermott said. “I just enjoy it. I take my time with things.”
• The daughter of Michele and Eric Roman, Emilee Roman will major in kinesiology and communications at Penn State Altoona.
Her soccer career included four varsity letters, championships in both the WestPAC and District 5 in 2019, and a trip to the PIAA second round of the playoffs that season. A knee injury set her back, but she’s worked to return to the field.
“I chose Penn State Altoona because it’s closer to home and it’s a smaller school,” Roman said. “I had a PCL (posterior cruciate ligament) injury in January. Going off the injury, I didn’t decide on a college. I play on a national soccer team.
“Going from playing all the time to showcases, I wasn’t as exposed in the spring. I knew Penn State Altoona was always there and I decided to go with that.”
In basketball and track and field, Roman also lettered for four seasons. She is in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Technology Student Association, Rotary Interact, SADD, band, choir, grill team, National Honor Society, student council president, SON Club, Spanish Club, scholastic quiz and photo journalism editor.
“There is a good group of freshmen coming in. I’m excited. It definitely is a rebuilding year,” Roman said of Penn State Altoona. “They came off a good season last year. They were second in the conference and lost to Penn State Behrend.”
• The daughter of Laura and Michael Swank, Hannah Swank will major in exercise science and play NCAA Division II volleyball at Bloomsburg University.
Hannah Swank is a three-time All-Somerset County, three-time All-District 5 and two-time all-state selection in volleyball.
Playing for her coach and mother Laura Swank, Hannah Swank was part of the Indians squad that won the program’s first conference volleyball crown since 1991 in this past fall’s WestPAC title match. Hannah Swank was part of two District 5 championship teams and two runner-up squads.
“From the second that I walked onto Bloomsburg’s campus, I knew that was exactly where I could see myself,” Hannah Swank said. “I stepped on the campus and it felt like home. The team was so welcoming and I loved the coach. The coach reminds me a lot like my mom. I had the opportunity to practice with the team. To see how the practices were run, it was just a perfect opportunity.”
Swank also participated in SADD and grill team, and she was a member of the National Honor Society with a 3.8 grade point average.
“It’s going to be different playing in college because everyone will be good,” Swank said. “I’m really excited to be challenged a little bit more and just be able to compete.”
• The son of Danyelle Baxter and Jason Weber, Tyler Weber will major in physical therapy and play NCAA Division III baseball at Mount Aloysius College.
“It’s a successful program. I’m just looking forward to playing baseball while getting a good education,” Weber said. “I really liked Coach (Kevin) Kime and Coach (Pat) Gully. They were both really welcoming. I’m just looking forward to the next four years.”
Weber is projected as a first baseman and designated hitter at the college level. He was a Somerset County first-team pick as a sophomore and a junior, and a WestPAC first-teamer last year.
The Indians competed in the District 5 playoffs on Tuesday afternoon.
“I like how it’s far enough from home, but not crazy far,” Weber said of Mount Aloysius. “I like their field, it’s a nice field, and they have good facilities.”
Weber also is a member of the SON Club, SADD and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He has a 3.7 grade point average.
