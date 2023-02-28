WINDBER – The old adage in sports is that it is difficult to defeat a team three times in the same season. Conemaugh Township and Windber had played three games this year with the Ramblers prevailing each time.
In the fourth meeting, it was all Conemaugh Township.
The Indians knocked off Windber to advance to the District 5-AA title for the third consecutive season.
“If you had told me at the start of the season we would only beat Windber once out of four times, I would have been a little disappointed, but this is the one I would have wanted the most,” Conemaugh Township senior guard Tanner Shirley said after scoring 15 points in the win over the Ramblers.
Conemaugh Township asserted control early, but like some of the previous meetings between the two schools, it was difficult to find scoring. The Indians led 8-3 after one quarter.
“It’s tough to play so well all year and obviously somebody has got to go home,” Windber coach Steve Slatcoff said. “You have to play a team four times and we just could never really get ourselves kickstarted and going tonight.”
The Ramblers did show some signs of life in the second quarter, as they outscored Conemaugh Township 17-12 in the frame.
Tanner Barkley’s 3-pointer gave the home team a brief 20-19 lead, the only advantage it held all night.
It was knotted up at 20 at halftime, but like they did in the first quarter, the Indians made the first move in the second half. Conemaugh Township junior forward Jon Updyke scored the first seven points of the third to make it 27-20 and force the Ramblers to call a timeout.
Updyke finished with a game-high 16 points.
“Just keep moving the ball, stay strong, be smart, just run our plans, execution, and play defense,” Updyke said of the halftime game plan. “That’s pretty much all we talked about at halftime, and we delivered.”
The Indians kept delivering. Updyke connected on another 3-pointer later in the third, as did senior Declan Mainhart.
Defensively, the Indians held Windber to only three field goals in the frame and built a 36-26 advantage heading into the fourth.
“I think we had opportunities to get buckets but we just never were able to capitalize on that,” Slatcoff lamented. “I don’t even know if it was anything necessarily that they did specific.”
Windber concluded the year with a 21-4 record.
Even as his team was in celebration mode, Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko made sure to credit his opponent.
“I can’t say enough about what Coach Slatcoff has done with the Windber program this year,” Lesko explained. “After everything they lost last year and to have the year that they had, I’m sorry both of us can’t move on because they certainly have had a year of deserving to move on.”
Conemaugh Township freshman Colin Dinyar scored 9 of his 13 points in the final frame to keep the Ramblers at arm’s length.
Dinyar’s effort was noticed by his older teammates.
“He played like a stud tonight,” Updyke said of his teammate. “I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Windber defeated Conemaugh Township 38-31 on Feb. 17 in the WestPAC championship. The 11-day layoff certainly seemed to affect the Ramblers, especially with only three first-quarter points.
“We tried to break up the weeks,” Slatcoff said. “When the lights are on and it’s time to play, we have to play, so no excuses with the layoff at all.”
Conemaugh Township has won the past two District 5-AA titles, and will be looking to make it a three-peat oN Friday night at Pitt-Johnstown. The Indians will take on top-seeded McConnellsburg, a 62-55 winner over North Star in the other semifinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.