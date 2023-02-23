DAVIDSVILLE – A semifinal spot awaits the third-seeded Conemaugh Township Indians in the District 5 Class 2A playoffs after a commanding 65-38 victory over the sixth-seeded Northern Bedford County Black Panthers on Thursday evening.
It was a sluggish start for both the Indians and Black Panthers in the early going until the Indians broke the ice with a 3-pointer from Jon Updyke. From that point, it was all Indians as they ran away with the contest thanks in large part to a 15-0 first-quarter run before the Black Panthers tallied their first point.
Four Indians registered a bucket during the outburst, but it was freshman Colin Dinyar coming off the bench who led the way with six of his game-high 18 points in the opening frame.
“Colin is one of our better athletes no matter what year he is,” said Indians coach Chuck Lesko of his leading scorer on Thursday.
“He has the ability to do that and luckily for us, he was able to produce and allow the other guys a big more freedom.”
After a first quarter that saw them score only a single point off a free throw, the Black Panthers’ offense found a groove in the second, but it was hardly enough to keep pace with the Indians.
Dinyar dropped another six points with a pair of 3-pointers and Updyke dominated underneath, contributing seven of his 14 points, as the Indians continued to build on their already commanding lead.
Using his size and strength, Updyke became too much to handle for the Black Panthers on both ends of the court, dominating in the paint for easy buckets, snuffing out the Northern Bedford offense, and cleaning up any rebounds that came his way.
When the halftime horn sounded, the domination from the Indians was clear on the scoreboard where the hosts held a 31-14 advantage and had one foot in the semifinals.
“It took us awhile to get into things, but we were able to execute after the slow start and settle in and do what we had to do to move on,” Lesko said.
It was more of the same in the second half as the Indians continued to overpower the sixth-seeded Black Panthers all over the court.
Senior Tanner Shirley took his turn leading the offense, potting eight points in the third quarter, including a pair of 3s in what could have been his final career home game.
Defensively, the Indians were equally as efficient as they were with possession, keeping the Black Panthers’ offensive attack off balance all evening long, allowing few good looks at the basket, making every shot hard earned.
“The guys did a good job of contesting shots in the paint tonight,” Lesko said. “I don’t like it always getting in there, but we were able to defend.”
By the time the fourth quarter arrived, the result was just a formality with the Indians still up big and just needing to finish the game strong. Both coaches emptied their benches, and the reserves from both sides took advantage, posting 32 combined points in the final frame.
When all was said and done, the Indians had secured a spot in the District 5-2A semifinals where they will take on the rival Windber Ramblers for a fourth time this season on Tuesday night in Windber.
On facing the Ramblers once again, Lesko plans to learn and adapt in planning for Tuesday.
“We’re going to go back to the drawing board and see if we can free some things up and give them a better game this time around,” Lesko said.
