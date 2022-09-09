HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. – Claysburg-Kimmel knew that Conemaugh Township possessed the ability to make big plays on the football field.
The Indians did more than just score on big plays, but they were able to overcome less than ideal circumstances on a few of them to make something out of what appeared to be nothing.
The Bulldogs couldn’t hold down the arsenal of talent from Conemaugh Township as the Indians scored all four touchdowns on plays of 10-plus yards in handing Claysburg-Kimmel its second straight defeat with a 28-0 victory on Friday night at Hollidaysburg’s Tiger Stadium.
“We saw that they (Conemaugh Township) had a lot of playmakers, and they were really able to connect on some of those big plays,” Claysburg-Kimmel coach Matt Bilchak said.
Trailing 21-0 at the half, Claysburg-Kimmel came out and put together a nice 12-play drive that ended when Cole Claycomb gained seven yards to earn the Bulldogs a first down. Unfortunately, Claycomb was popped from the side and the ball came loose and was covered up by Conemaugh Township’s Tanner Shirley at the Conemaugh Township 12.
Three plays later, Ethan Black, the 2022 PIAA Class 2A state 100- and 200-meter sprint champion, found running room on the right side and no Bulldog was catching the speedster as the senior hit paydirt on a 77-yard run at 4:16 of the third to make the score 28-0.
“I thought Claysburg was a really scrappy bunch,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said. “We were able to make some big plays. We have some pretty good athletes we were trying to get into space. Tanner (Shirley) is in complete control out there and he’s able to get the ball to those guys to make some things happen – even when the play breaks down.”
Shirley was 9 of 18 passing for 244 yards with two touchdown passes. He ran the ball five times for 15 yards, caught one pass for 10 yards, had two interceptions and recovered a fumble The senior also punted twice for a 37.5 yards per punt average.
Conemaugh Township’s Jon Updyke hauled in six passes for 229 yards and caught two touchdowns, while also completing one pass for 10 yards. The first was a 63-yard pass from Shirley on the opening possession of the evening. The next was a play where the snap sailed over Shirley’s head, who recovered the ball about 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage, turned and scrambled away from Claysburg defenders to find Updyke for a 75-yard score just three seconds into the second quarter to make the score 14-0.
Black only needed four carries to earn 110 yards rushing, while also catching one pass for 1 yard. He scored first on a 12-yard run on the second play immediately following a Claysburg-Kimmel punt at 9:12 of the third. He then set the final with his 77-yard burst.
“He’s just putting me in the right position as the coach is calling the right plays and Tanner is throwing the right balls,” Updyke said. “The line is giving him just enough time to get the ball to me.”
Conemaugh Township racked up 269 total yards of offense in the first half en route to grabbing the 21-0 lead. Meanwhile, Claysburg-Kimmel had 113 total yards.
“You look at the first two scores,” Bilchak said. “One is just the first play of the game where he (Updyke) catches that hitch-and-go. The scramble play, we had them (Conemaugh Township) tackled in the backfield and we let him (Shirley) go and he burned us with it. You just can’t do that and let teams hang around or they’ll make you pay.”
Notable: Claysburg’s Cole Claycomb rushed for 77 yards on 10 carries (7.7 average). while catching four passes for Caleb Oakes for 32 yards. ... Hunter Ehredt ran 21 times for 43 yards and had three catches for 44 yards. ... The Bulldogs’ Gabe Weyandt, Zach Campagna and Claycomb came up with fumble recoveries for Claysburg as Township fumbled the ball four times and lost three of them. ... The Indians stopped the Bulldogs three times on downs with C-K inside Conemaugh Township territory at the 26, 19 and 47.
