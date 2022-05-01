JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Township’s Larry Weaver made his first start of the season as a pitcher, and the sophomore left-hander made quite an impression.
Weaver twirled a one-hit shutout in five innings over Bishop McCort Catholic to lead the Indians to a 10-0 victory in the 11th Gene Schultz Memorial Tournament at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“My fastball was really working. My curveball was working real well, but I honestly give everything I did today to my defense,” Weaver said after his team improved to 7-1 on the season. “They really stepped up for me and made some really nice plays. Besides a couple of walks, they led me to the win here. I really thank them for this, it was more them than me.”
Weaver struck out eight batters and walked only two. He did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. At the plate, he went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Most Outstanding Pitcher for his efforts.
“He was throwing strikes, and you’ve got to throw strikes in high school baseball,” veteran Conemaugh Township coach Sam Zabanini said of his pitcher. “He limited his number of pitches. His pitch count wasn’t high, threw a lot of strikes and good things happen when you throw strikes in high school baseball.”
The Bishop McCort offense was held in check all game long. The Crimson Crushers did not have a base runner until the third, and Ben Smith recorded the team’s only hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Conemaugh Township also had a strong approach at the plate in addition to the superb starting pitching. The Indians belted out 11 hits and posted five-run innings in the second and third innings to build a comfortable lead and let Weaver work.
“We think we got a half-decent offensive team and we can put some runs on the board," Zambanini said. "We did that early and it just forces other teams to play catch-up on us. We were fortunate enough to be able to hit the ball and get some timely hits and put some runs up early and made them play from behind.”
Conemaugh Township sent 10 batters to the plate in the second and posted five runs, highlighted by Owen Tomb's two-run single.
It was more of the same in the third, as the Indians chased Bishop McCort starter Mason Pfeil. Jackson Byer doubled home a run, and Weaver helped his own cause with an RBI single in the frame.
“(Weaver) did a good job and moved the ball in and out,” Bishop McCort coach Chris Pfeil said after his team dropped to 9-3 on the season. “They played good defense behind him and they attacked at the plate. We played on our heels all night and you’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They're a well-coached team and they executed today.”
Conemaugh Township has four games this week, including two key section games against rivals Windber and Portage.
Weaver believed the win on Sunday can build some momentum for his team the remainder of the week.
“I think it’s really going to motivate us,” Weaver said of his team’s commanding win on Sunday. “I think we’re going to play a lot better defensively and of course offensively this week like we did today and I think it’ll propel us to a couple of wins this week.”
In the consolation game, Westmont Hilltop grabbed its second win of the season thanks to a six-run fourth inning to break open a 4-all tie in a 15-8 victory over Bishop Carroll Catholic.
Landrey Burnheimer and Gavin Hockenberry, the Hilltoppers' two all-tournament team selections, each collected two hits to lead the offensive attack. The Hilltoppers put the game out of reach in the top of the seventh as they sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs, including a two-run double from Burnheimer, who finished with four RBIs.
Bishop Carroll slipped to 2-6 on the season. All-tournament team member Luke Repko paced the Huskies with a hit and two runs scored.
