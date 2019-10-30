WINDBER – Top-seeded Berlin Brothersvalley and second-seeded Conemaugh Township set a rematch date in the District 5 Class A girls volleyball championship thanks to a pair of victories at Windber High School gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Berlin Brothersvalley (19-2) defeated fifth-seeded Tussey Mountain in three sets in the 5-A semifinal round. Conemaugh Township (15-3) swept third-seeded Shade (14-8) in three sets.
The three-time defending champion Mountaineers and Indians will play at 7 p.m. on Thursday at a site to be determined.
“I think it’s going to be a heck of a match,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Corey Will said after his Mountaineers beat the Titans 25-18, 25-19, 25-15. “Conemaugh Township is very well-coached, very disciplined.
“They’ve got a couple big bangers. We’ve got a couple big bangers. I think it’s going to come down serving and serve-receive. The team that does a better job with first contacts probably is going to be the team that takes the district championship.”
Conemaugh Township and Shade played the first half of a Tuesday doubleheader. The Indians won 25-12, 25-15, 29-9.
“Our thing is ‘All in,’ ” Conemaugh Township coach Laura Swank said. “Everybody has to contribute. I thought Madison (Showalter ) did a fantastic job moving the sets around. All the hitters were on. It got us to do our jobs. Gracie (Hostetler), defensively she’s been solid. She rallies the troops in the back row along with Mary (Swank) and her defense. They did very well and it allows the hitters to hit.”
Showalter had 24 assists for the Indians. Hannah Swank had five blocks, six kills and three aces.
Maciah Holsopple had four blocks and five kills. Jenny Durica had 15 digs and 10 kills, Chloe Biddleman had 10 digs, and Mary Swank had 13 digs and five kills.
“It was definitely a team effort,” freshman Hannah Swank said. “We worked together.”
A youthful Shade squad with only two seniors on the roster fell behind early in each set. The Panthers didn’t take their first lead until going up 5-4 in the third set, but Conemaugh Township outpointed Shade 21-4 the rest of the way.
“I told the girls when I called the first timeout that they were having awesome digs and had awesome serve-receive,” Shade coach Megan Lasut said. “We just had to fix our mistakes, and that was in hitting. We were early. I think we had the jitters the first game and we just couldn’t pick it up from there.”
In the second semifinal match, Berlin Brothersvalley held off a determined Tussey Mountain team.
“I’m happy for how far they’ve come,” Tussey Mountain coach Jessica Shively said. “I think that we had a little bit of a late start. If we would have played like we did towards the end of the games it would have maybe been a different outcome.”
Villanova recruit Kiera Booth led Berlin with 22 kills, seven aces and three blocks. Grace Dorcon had 10 kills. Carlyn Hay had 22 assists, and Lexi Yanosky had 14 assists.
“We knew this wasn’t going to be just a blow out,” Will said. “We knew it was going to be a hard-fought match for us because they constantly put five girls back in the defense.”
Tussey Mountain’s Brooke Horton had nine assists, Sophie Brumbaugh had nine kills and four aces, and Ashlyn Eltman had three blocks.
“There were stretches where my girls did a nice job of staying focused through long rallies,” Will said. “We worked over the last couple days at a couple spots where we knew we could go if we needed a kill. I thought my girls executed well at times finding that spot, especially during critical moments when we needed to get out.”
Last season, Berlin Brothersvalley beat Conemaugh Township 3-0 to win its third straight district crown and eventually finished as state runner-up to Northern Cambria.
