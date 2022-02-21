ATHENS, W.Va. – Garrett Prosper and Lennox Pugh each belted a pair of home runs, but Concord scored eight runs over a two-inning span to earn a 9-7 nonconference victory over the Pitt-Johnstown baseball team on Monday afternoon.
The Mountain Cats are 1-1-1 after completing the season’s first three-game series.
Concord took an early 1-0 lead with a run it its half of the first, but Pitt-Johnstown answered with four runs in the top of the third, highlighted by Prosper’s three-run homer to right field.
Back-to-back solo homers from Prosper and Pugh in the Mountain Cats’ top of the fifth increased their advantage to 6-2.
However, Concord (1-1-1) scored five in its half of the fifth and three more in the sixth to retake the lead, 9-6, before Pugh’s second solo homer of the day in the top of the eighth set the final at 9-7.
Prosper went 3-for-4 with a pair of homers and four RBIs, and Pugh added two solo home runs to lead Pitt-Johnstown.
Austin Hammerle got the start for the Mountain Cats and limited Concord to just one run on five hits over the first four innings. Hammerle struck out eight and walked one in the no-decision.
Wil Fetrow suffered the loss after giving up eight runs, just five earned, on 10 hits over the next 2 2/3 innings. North Star graduate Brady Walker worked the final 1 1/3 innings, struck out two and didn’t allow a hit.
The Mountain Cats visit Charleston for a three-game series on Saturday and Sunday.
