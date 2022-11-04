JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A complete effort from the Richland Rams allowed them to dominate the visiting West Shamokin Wolves 48-6 in their District 6 Class 2A quarterfinal matchup on Friday night at Herlinger Field.
“It was a really good night of execution,” Richland coach Brandon Bailey said. “Our kids knew we had advantages in a lot of areas and we came out and played well in all three phases.”
West Shamokin received the opening kickoff after winning the coin toss, but it was the Rams’ getting on the board first just nine seconds into the contest courtesy its defense. A wild snap went through the hands of Wolves’ quarterback Dylan Wolfe and lay free on the turf before being scooped up by Rams’ big man Declan Piscatello who returned it 11 yards for the opening touchdown.
“Big-man touchdowns are always fun,” Bailey said. “Declan Piscatello saw the ball and he picked it up, made a guy miss and got it into the end zone.”
That play was a microcosm of how the night went for both sides as the Rams imposed their will on the visiting Wolves from the start and never let up to book a spot in next week’s District 6 Class 2A semifinals against the winner of Saturday’s Southern Huntingdon County at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic game.
Following the opening score, the Rams tacked on an additional 35 points during the first half and built an insurmountable 42-0 advantage before the teams went into the locker room at halftime, ensuring a running clock was in effect when the game resumed.
“We had a great game plan going in,” said Sam Penna. “We had some better athletes and we made some more plays and the scoreboard shows that.”
After forcing the Wolves to punt on their second possession, the Rams offense took the field with a lead already in their back pocket and got right to work. Quarterback Sam Penna connected with his brother, Joe Penna, on a short pass for a touchdown that was made possible by a video game type scramble from the senior Penna that saw him gain 35 yards and push into Wolves territory.
Windy conditions caused issues for the Rams passing game in the early going but they have a nice contingency plan in the backfield with Evan McCracken who carried his stellar regular season form over into the playoffs.
McCracken started the game with a few modest gains on the Rams’ opening drive then busted free on the second. Another Wolves fumble put the Rams offense back on the field where McCracken dashed in for a 44-yard touchdown run to make it 21-0 Rams.
The score was the 30th touchdown of the season for the junior running back, which set a new single-season Richland record for touchdowns.
Up three scores in the second quarter, the Rams recovered a third Wolves fumble and turned it into points just a few plays later. Once again it was McCracken punching it into the end zone just a play after Penna hit Ryan McGowan to set up a goal-to-go situation.
Halftime could not come fast enough for the Wolves and the Rams just continued to dominate the game in all three phases without much resistance.
A blocked punt had the Rams offense back in plus territory where Easton Roberston covered 32 yards in two carries, including a five-yard touchdown run, to further extend the Rams lead.
On their final drive of the first half, the Rams put the cherry on top of a 42-point explosion with a big pass play with the Sam Penna-Austin Yarnick connection that has been so good for them all season long. Penna hit Yarnick on a short route and the sophomore receiver outran the Wolves defense for a 42-0 halftime lead.
“I don’t really have to do much, I throw it six yards and he does the rest,” stated Penna. “Yarnick’s a great kid and he works hard and deserves what he’s getting.”
Right out of the break, the Rams punched in one final touchdown, and it was Penna and Yarnick connecting again.
Penna rolled to his right and found Yarnick wide open at midfield and all that was left for the sophomore was to remain upright as he sprinted home for the score.
Up 48-0, the Rams started running in substitutes with the game in hand another playoff contest on the horizon next week.
“We’ll watch tape and see if we can find things we think we can exploit from whoever we play,” Bailey stated when asked about his teams’ semifinal game.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Wolves were able to break the shutout and head home on a high note as Wolfe scrambled in from 20 yards out to set the final.
