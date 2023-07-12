JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – His team has lost five straight games and 15 of its past 16 contests.
A once-promising 12-game homestand has produced just one victory, with two dates remaining on Thursday and Friday.
Johnstown Mill Rats manager Tyler Sullivan made no excuses on Wednesday night at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point. He delivered a strong message.
After the Mill Rats made five errors and allowed 16 hits to the Chillicothe Paints in a 13-2, seven-inning setback, Sullivan thought of the 392 fans, as well as those behind-the-scenes contributors to the Johnstown Prospect League franchise.
“The competitiveness wasn’t there all game,” Sullivan said after Johnstown lost via the 10-run mercy rule for the second time in three games. “It was a six-spot (scored by Chillicothe) in the seventh inning, but it was way over before then.
“We didn’t take advantage of an opportunity to come out here and play baseball.
“We just didn’t play like we should’ve.
“We got embarrassed, honestly, as we should have. It was good to see we got embarrassed because that’s the kind of effort we gave.”
When asked how his players might respond to another difficult loss, or how he might spark a resurgence in a 1-6 second half, Sullivan said there is no magical solution, but rather fundamentals must be reinforced.
“We’ve just got to play a lot harder,” Sullivan said. “It’s an honor to play this game.
“We’re very grateful to play, to come out tomorrow and have another opportunity.”
The Burlington Bees will visit the Point on Thursday and Friday to wrap up the long homestand. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
“Hopefully, we can take advantage of it and we can actually be grateful for a lot of people behind the scenes allowing us to play,” Sullivan said. “We kind of let them down and embarrassed them this last handful of games, but definitely tonight.”
First-half division champion Chillicothe (3-3 second half, 25-12 overall) started early, scoring three runs in the first and two more in the third inning. A single tally in the fifth and a six-run top of the seventh put the game out of reach.
Shortstop Cole Kwiatkowski went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored and two RBIs to pace the Paints.
“We started off the second half struggling a little bit. We’ve been looking to find barrels and good things happen when you find barrels,” Kwiatkowski said after Chillicothe improved to 13-7 on the road.
“This is a great group of guys. We all love being around each other and everybody is rooting for each other.”
Arturo Disla had two hits and drove in a pair, and Sean Kolenich and Victor Figueroa each doubled for the Paints.
The offense was more than enough for starting pitcher Will Rettig, who scattered five hits in six innings, with six strikeouts and three walks.
“He’s a great pitcher. We didn’t make it too difficult on him,” Sullivan said. “We got some hits on him. He just didn’t hurt himself.
“He never really does.
“That’s a great team over there. They take advantage of mistakes. They have a lot of fun and play hard all the time.”
Tyler Horvat and Gio Calamia each had two hits for the Mill Rats (13-23 overall). Austin Baal tripled and scored a run in the sixth, and Matt Kenney walked and eventually scored on Lance MacDonald’s sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Randy Carlo IV was ejected in the sixth inning.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
