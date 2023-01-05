DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – For most of Thursday’s boys basketball game at Conemaugh Township Area High School, the margin for error was as congested as the gymnasium’s tightly packed bleachers.
Eleven points from John Shuster during the fourth quarter fueled the Windber Ramblers (10-2) as they rallied from four points down entering the frame to pull out a 57-51 win over the Conemaugh Township Indians.
Shuster’s go-ahead basket with 2:22 remaining broke a 51-all tie, keying the Ramblers’ closing 8-0 run.
“This year, we’ve been starting off slow seems like every single game,” Shuster said. “We just seemed to turn it on in the fourth quarter. We just started making shots and playing well together. That was the key for us.”
While Conemaugh Township had led throughout the bulk of Thursday’s game, a putback from Windber’s Evan Brady knotted the game at 51 roughly 30 seconds before Shuster’s game-winner. Another bucket from Brady, who had eight boards, with 1:40 to go – paired with two free throws from Blake Klosky (seven rebounds) with 20 seconds remaining – helped seal the Ramblers’ second come-from-behind win in as many contests, two days after their late rally turned into an 73-64 overtime win against then-unbeaten Portage.
“It’s sometimes never pretty,” Windber coach Steve Slatcoff said, “and we knew what we were getting into.
“(Conemaugh Township) has a great team. A great program. Seems like every time the two of us get together, it comes down to those last couple of possessions. Fortunately tonight, we were able to make a few more plays than they were down the stretch.”
Shuster and Grady Klosky led Windber with 15 points apiece, while Blake Klosky and Brady each tallied 10 points.
Conemaugh Township, which led 20-12 after a quarter when officials ruled that Alex Gregory’s shot from behind the 10-second line was released before the buzzer, carried a 10-point lead during the third quarter as a Jon Updyke 3-pointer made it 38-28 midway through the period. Windber outscored Conemaugh Township 8-2 during the rest of the period as Grady Klosky, Shuster and Tanner Barkley connected on shots from the floor while Blake Klosky knocked down a pair of free throws.
A 3-pointer from Tanner Shirley and a basket from Trent Brenneman helped the Indians balloon their lead to 45-38. Shuster scored six straight points to cut the lead to one, 10 seconds before Updyke sank a free throw.
Another Brenneman bucket widened the gap to 48-44, also serving as Conemaugh Township’s final field goal of the evening. Shirley, who scored 17 points, closed out his squad’s scoring with three free throws, connecting on his last with 2:59 remaining.
“When we needed to execute, we didn’t,” Conemaugh Township coach Chuck Lesko said. “Give Windber credit. Maybe they didn’t allow us to execute our stuff, but we certainly did some uncharacteristic things. Hopefully we learn from it.”
During the first quarter, the Indians were able to build their lead on the strength of matching six-point efforts from Gregory and Declan Mainhart.
Shirley added five points during the opening stanza. Windber, which had a long-distance shot from Blake Klosky nullified by a traveling call just before Gregory’s buzzer-beater, stormed back in the second with six points from Brady leading the charge.
A basket by Shuster with four seconds remaining in the half produced a short-lived Windber lead as a quick trip down the floor led to another Gregory shot – this one from inside the key – at the horn.
Mainhart had 11 points in the loss, while Updyke supplied 10 points and eight boards.
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-32-5085. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
