NORTHERN CAMBRIA – Sam Shutty’s Northern Cambria Colts have been putting their football knowledge to the test this preseason.
Literally.
Shutty actually administered his unusually young and inexperienced high school football team exams as he prepares them for a rugged Heritage Conference schedule that begins on Friday at Purchase Line.
“It was kind of hard,” senior guard/defense end Ike Wagner said. “Watching something on Google Meets is much harder than learning in person. It’s harder to remember stuff.”
In an effort to flatten the Colts’ learning curve, Shutty has taken athletic instruction into the future. Instead of gathering in a cramped locker room for film or chalkboard sessions, Shutty has been educating his youthful players using Band, Zoom and PowerPoint.
Wagner and fellow lineman Gavin Rezk are the only two seniors on Northern Cambria’s roster, so there’s a lot of learning curve to flatten.
“We have to teach our kids what we want them to do, and we have to make them as experienced as they can be without giving them the experience,” Shutty said. “A lot of these guys don’t have game experience.
“They don’t understand what they need to do, how they need to prepare, so we’re trying to really utilize technology. With the game film and the Chromebooks, we’re just getting the kids in those types of situations.”
Shutty said it’s gone beyond virtual classes that the players unfortunately got a taste of during the COVID pandemic. He offers online chats and anything else he can think of to speed up the process for the players.
According to the Colts, the sessions have been fairly well attended.
“I feel the benefit is that, because it’s at home, it’s easy to be there,” Rezk said. “The disadvantage with a lot of guys with any online classes is it’s harder to pay attention, but I feel we did a good job of paying attention and knowing our stuff.”
Northern Cambria is coming off a 4-4 season. The year started off with a great deal of promise and four consecutive wins, including three by at least two touchdowns.
However, injuries began to mount in the second half of the season. The Colts ran into a buzzsaw at Marion Center in which they couldn’t move the football and the offense never seemed to recover, scoring just 21 points over the final four contests.
While the Northern Cambria defense hung in there and still has several players who started or got onto the field in reserve roles in 2020 – Rezk, Wagner, junior defensive back Peyton Myers and junior linebackers Xander Dolansky and Logan Dumm – the Colts offense will be more green than black and gold.
Owen Bougher is taking over as starting quarterback, where he had some experience splitting with wildcat Owen Prasko when now-graduated Mike Hoover was out of the lineup.
Myers played a lot as a wingback, but he didn’t touch the ball very much.
In fact, the returnees account for just 14 of the team’s 286 carries and three of the team’s 55 receptions from last season.
Considering that, a crash course in cyber-training might have been necessary.
“It was definitely weird not to be able to do it in person, but, it’s better than nothing. It’s beneficial,” Myers said. “You learn your plays sooner than later. We’re trying to slow it down this year a little bit more, going over the basics, learning the plays.”
