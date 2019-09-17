SOCCER
Mount Aloysius beats Thiel
CRESSON – Three goals in each half helped the Mount Aloysius men’s soccer team defeat Thiel 6-2 on Tuesday to record its third straight win.
Joshua Devlin tallied two goals to lead the Mounties (4-3). Mount Aloysius also received two assists from Nick Anagnostiadis and Joshua Christie, who also buried a goal. Anton Hoshovsky, Rockwood graduate Rhett Pletcher and Linus Westburg added goals for Mount Aloysius. Pletcher’s first collegiate goal came on a header off a corner kick in the 74th minute.
Thiel’s Evan Young supplied two straight goals to pull within 3-2. The Mounties finished the game with a 3-0 run. Thiel is 0-6-1.
Lady Mounties defeat Thiel
CRESSON – A flurry of five goals in the second half carried the Mount Aloysius women’s soccer team by a 6-0 score over Thiel on Tuesday.
Johnna Adams and Summer Schell notched a pair of goals each for the Mounties (4-1-1). Forest Hills grad Kourtney Walls assisted on two goals, while Brianna Byler and Penn Cambria product Kaeli Smith supplied the final two goals.
Shepherd tops Pitt-Johnstown on penalty kick
Carlos Castillo’s penalty kick goal in the seventh minute proved to be all Shepherd (WV) University needed in a 1-0 non-conference victory over the Mountain Cats, Tuesday afternoon at the Pitt-Johnstown field.
Castillo was fouled in the box 6:55 into the match and beat Mountain Cat goalkeeper Jonathan Reboton with his penalty kick to the bottom left corner.
Reboton saw 14 shots from the Rams and made five saves. Shepherd’s Jose’ Orellana secured the shutout after making a pair of saves.
Pitt-Johnstown slipped to 1-2 and the Rams improved to 2-4 on the season.
VOLLEYBALL
Mount Aloysius topples Hood
FREDERICK, Md. – Mount Aloysius defeated Hood College 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 in straight sets on Tuesday.
Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Machala Gibbons led Mount Aloysius (7-3) by producing her fifth double-double consisting of 16 kills and 14 digs, while adding three aces. Northern Cambria product Ashlee Parrish added seven kills.
