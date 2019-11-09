Football
St. Francis falters in overtime loss
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – Aaron Winchester threw a 21-yard pass to Kyren Petteway in overtime as Central Connecticut State rallied past upset-minded St. Francis 38-31 on Saturday.
The Blue Devils (9-1, 5-0 Northeast Conference) are ranked No. 17 in the FCS coaches poll but had to scramble for the win.
The Red Flash (4-6, 2-4) outgained Central Connecticut State 434-367 in total offense, ran a dozen more plays, and led 31-28 lead with a little more than four minutes left in the game.
Jason Brown, who completed 35 of 52 for 355 yards, found Ra’Shaun He for a 31-yard TD and the late lead.
Winchester then directed the Blue Devils down to the 2-yard line with five seconds on the clock, setting up Joe Zoppi’s 19-yard field goal that sent the game into overtime.
It was St. Francis’ third overtime in six Northeast Conference games this season, and the Red Flash have yet to win one.
In overtime, CCSU had first possession and, with two completions, Winchester had the Blue Devils up by seven.
St. Francis’ answering drive stalled at fourth-and-5 when Brown was sacked by Mike Mushaw for a 12-yard loss.
Wrestling
Mountain Cats finish 2-1 at East Coast Duals
TROY, N.Y. – Top-ranked Pitt-Johnstown finished 2-1 on Saturday at the East Coast Duals.
The Mountain Cats topped Ithaca (N.Y.) 25-12 in the opener, but fell to No. 2 St. Cloud St. (Minn.) 31-6 in the second round. Pitt-Johnstown rebounded with a 51-4 throttling of American International (Mass.) in the finale.
“They’re the returning national champs. We were ranked No. 1 and they were ranked No. 2,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said of the featured matchup. “We knew it was going to be a tough one.
“We lost a tough one at 165 in the last second, we just couldn’t recover. They put it to us by taking the last four bouts. I’m glad it happened early in the season so we can learn from it.”
Top-ranked Chris Eddins was 3-0 for the day at 149 with a pair of technical falls in his first and third matches and a decision in his second. At 125, Brendan Howard went 2-0, recording two decisions.
Basketball
Pitt-Johnstown earns comeback win
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. – Gabrielle Smith scored
34 points and Alli McGrath added 30 points to help the Pitt-Johnstown women erase a 16-point second half deficit, including a 13-point deficit with four minutes to play, in an 86-85 win over Fayetteville State (N.C.) in Saturday’s second round of the Shepherd (W.Va.) Conference Crossover.
The Mountain Cats are now 2-0.
Late free-throws help Concord win opener
INDIANA – John Paul Kromka scored 17 points and Fred Mulbah added 15 points, but Concord hit four free-throws in the final 21 seconds to slip by the Mountain Cats, 79-76, in Friday’s 2019-20 season opener at the IUP Classic.
Caiden Landis scored 13 points and Josh Wise had nine points and nine rebounds.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 44% (27 of 61) from the field and 18 of 20 from the free-throw line, but just four of 18 from behind the 3-point line.
Volleyball
Pitt-Johnstown falls to Gannon on senior day
Pitt-Johnstown celebrated Senior Day, but Gannon came into the Sports Center and dealt Pitt-Johnstown a 25-20, 25-15, 25-19 PSAC loss on Saturday.
The Mountain Cats, now 14-12 overall and 6-10 in the PSAC Western Division, were led by Noelle Carota’s 12 kills and six digs, and Caitlin Vrabel’s 10 kills.
J.C. Longeville had 33 set assists while Erin Carmody finished with a match-high 33 digs.
