Men’s soccer
Mount Aloysius 2, Waynesburg 1: In Waynesburg, the Mounties ended a four game stretch on the road with a victory on Saturday afternoon.
Mount Aloysius (3-3) trailed 1-0 at halftime. Pau Aran was able to tie the game. Joshua Christie found freshman Linus Westberg for his first career goal, the game-winner.
Wheeling 1, Pitt-Johnstown 0: Javier Mangado’s goal with 15 minutes remaining proved to be the match’s lone goal and lifted Wheeling (WV) University to a non-conference victory over Pitt-Johnstown in the Mountain Cats’ home opener, Saturday afternoon at the Pitt-Johnstown field.
Mangado turned Lucas Fievet’s through ball into a breakaway and beat Mountain Cat goalkeeper Jonathan Reboton in the 75th minute to give the Cardinals the win and drop Pitt-Johnstown to 1-1.
Reboton faced 19 Wheeling shots, made six saves, but allowed the lone goal of the match. James Tyler Serman made five saves on eight Mountain Cat shots to secure the win in goal for the Cardinals (1-1).
Women’s soccer
Slippery Rock 4, Pitt-Johnstown 0: The Rock scored 4 minutes into the match, then added three more unanswered goals to defeat the Lady Mountain Cats in the PSAC home opener at the Pitt-Johnstown soccer field.
The Mountain Cats dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the PSAC.
Sofia Harrison’s rebound goal off of Shannon McIntyre’s free kick in the fourth minute put The Rock on top early.
It remained a one-goal match until Tyler Spence finished Rachel Edge’s cross in the 43rd minute to give Slippery Rock a 2-0 halftime advantage.
The Rock (3-1, 2-0) added another goal in the 59th minute, before Edge found the back of the net with just under seven minutes remaining to close out the 4-0 victory. Emma Yoder earned the shutout for The Rock.
Mount Aloysius 1, Waynesburg 0: In Waynesburg, the Mounties’ Katie Mirance’s cross was redirected into the net off of a Yellow Jacket defender in the seventh minute for the lone goal.
Mount Aloysius (3-1-1) goalkeeper Lauren Davey earned the shutout, making six saves.
Women's volleyball
Pitt-Johnstown 3, Stonehill 1: In Easton, Mass., Jaden Gray collected a match-high 18 kills and added 13 digs to help Pitt-Johnstown to a 3-1 victory over Stonehill (Mass.) College in Saturday’s first round of the Stonehill Tournament.
The Mountain Cats (3-2) won 28-26, 30-28, 24-26, 25-20.
Caitlin Vrabel had nine kills and four blocks for Pitt-Johnstown, which also got a match-high six blocks from Anna Johns. J.C. Longeville led the way with 36 assists and nine digs, while Erin Carmody tallied a match-high 28 digs.
Mount Aloysius splits two matches: In Elizabethtown, Mount Aloysius defeated Clarks Summit 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 25-19), but then got swept by Elizabethtown (25-21, 25-23, 25-15) on Saturday.
For both matches, Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Machala Gibbons produced 31 kills and 13 digs. Bishop Carroll Catholic product Ava Myers had 21 combined kills.
