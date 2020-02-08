College Men
Braxton, Blackmon lead St. Francis past Wagner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Keith Braxton and Isaiah Blackmon scored 22 points apiece as St. Francis beat Wagner 85-68 on Saturday.
Myles Thompson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for St. Francis (16-8, 9-4 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Mark Flagg added 10 points and five assists.
Elijah Ford scored a season-high 21 points for the Seahawks (5-17, 2-9), who have now lost five games in a row. Chase Freeman added 11 points and six assists.
Curtis Cobb III, who led the Seahawks in scoring coming into the contest with 16 points per game, had 4 points on 2-of-11 shooting.
The Red Flash improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks on the season.
St. Francis defeated Wagner 80-62 on Jan. 9. St. Francis takes on Mount St. Mary’s on the road next Saturday.
Hawks edge Mounties
HAMBURG, N.Y. – Despite Mount Aloysius having four players who scored in double figures, Hilbert overcame a 33-27 halftime deficit to edge the visiting Mounties 70-68 on Saturday at the Hafner Recreation Center.
Nate Christian scored a game-high 21 points for Mount Aloysius (11-10, 8-8 AMCC), which also got 17 points from Julian Stover, 16 from Carlos Palacio and 12 from Trent McEarlance. Christian also had 13 rebounds and Palacio had 11 while Greater Johnstown graduate Imil Britt dished out six assist.
Masia Phillips led the way for the Hawks (14-7, 10-6 AMCC), who also got 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists from Hunter Martineau along with 10 points from Lazar Jovanovich.
College Women
Red Flash fall on the road
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – For the first time in the last six meetings, the St. Francis women (10-13, 8-4 NEC) fell to Wagner (8-13, 4-6 NEC), 55-50 on Saturday at the Spiro Center.
In a game that featured five ties and eight lead changes, Karson Swogger led the Red Flash in scoring with 16 points, while Bishop McCort graduate Haley Thomas added 14 points and a game-high seven rebounds.
St. Francis shot 19 of 43 (44.2%) from the field, including 4 of 18 (22.2%) from 3-point range. The Red Flash were 8 of 10 (80%) from the free throw line.
SFU, which suffered its first Saturday loss in Northeast Conference play, held a 32-27 rebounding advantage.
Emilijo Krista Grava and Janelle Mullen scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the Seahawks.
The Red Flash, who return to action at Sacred Heart at 7 p.m. Monday, remains in third place in the NEC standings behind Robert Morris and Mount St. Mary’s.
Hilbert tops Mount Aloysius
HAMBURG, N.Y. – Emily Gawlak led a quartet of double-digit scorers for Hilbert in a 75-54 victory over visiting Mount Aloysius on Saturday.
Gawlak finished with a game-high 19 points while teammate Ashley Schroeder added 17 points. Macy Kisner supplied 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks, who also got 12 points from Ashley Repine.
Former Forest Hills standout Carly Stigers had a team-high 18 points for the Mounties, who also got 14 points and five assists from Rachel Robinson along with seven rebounds from Lea Sammarco, a Bishop Carroll product.
