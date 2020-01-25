College Men
Pitt-Johnstown 86, Seton Hill 66: In Greensburg, John Paul Kromka’s 14 points and nine rebounds, and Caiden Landis’ 14 points (6 of 6 free throws) and six rebounds led a group of six Mountain Cats who scored in double figures to help Pitt-Johnstown build a 25-point second half lead in a PSAC Western Division victory at Seton Hill on Saturday.
Along with Kromka and Landis, Fred Mulbah finished with 11 points, and Joe Batt was 7 of 8 from the line and scored 11 points for the Mountain Cats. Pitt-Johnstown also got 10 points and six rebounds from Josh Wise, and 10 points from Donovian Maxfield off the bench. Pitt-Johnstown, which made it nine wins in its last 11 meetings with Seton Hill, improved to 16-4 overall and 10-3 in the PSAC-West.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 49.1% (28 of 57) from the field, 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and 25 of 31 from the line. Seton Hill was held to just 39.6% (21 of 53) shooting, 8 of 16 from behind the arc, and 16 of 25 from the charity stripe.
Nathan Davis’ game-high 25 points, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range, and six rebounds, and former Ligonier Valley standout Marrek Paola’s 12 points and game-high 13 rebounds led the way for Seton Hill, which dropped to 3-13 overall and 2-11 in the PSAC West.
St. Francis Brooklyn 86, St. Francis 79: In Brooklyn Heights, N.Y., Deniz Celen had 22 points as the Terriers defeated the Red Flash on Saturday.
Chauncey Hawkins added 21 points for the Terriers while Celen hit 9 of 10 foul shots. He added seven rebounds and three blocks.
Unique McLean had 15 points and seven rebounds for St. Francis Brooklyn (10-10, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Rob Higgins added 13 points.
Isaiah Blackmon had 24 points and six rebounds for the Red Flash (12-8, 5-4). Myles Thompson added 18 points. Keith Braxton had 18 points and six rebounds.
The Terriers leveled the season series against the Red Flash with the win. St. Francis defeated St. Francis Brooklyn 81-80 on Jan. 11.
Penn State Behrend 66, Mount Aloysius 55 (OT): In Cresson, the visiting Lions outscored the Mounties 15-4 in overtime to pick up an AMCC triumph on Saturday. Derrick Clark and Kenny Fukon each tallied 19 points for Penn State Behrend (12-5, 9-3 AMCC). Devin Pope added 10 points.
Nate Christian paced Mount Aloysius (9-8, 6-6) with 19 points. Julian Stover chipped in 15 points. Carlos Palacio posted a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds. Imrane Amadou pulled down 14 boards and finished with three steals and two blocks.
Mount Aloysius made 1 of 17 shots from beyond the arc. In overtime, the Mounties were 1-for-5 from the floor while Penn State Altoona went 4-for-5 from the field and made 5 of 7 from the charity stripe.
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown 79, Seton Hill 65: In Greensburg, the Mountain Cats used hot shooting to open-up a 16-point first half lead on its way to a PSAC Western Division victory at Seton Hill on Saturday afternoon.
Olivia Fasick’s career-high 19 points paced Pitt-Johnstown, which snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Griffins and improved to 11-8 overall and 6-7 in the PSAC West. Fasick added six rebounds, and five assists to lead a balanced Pitt-Johnstown attack that saw three Mountain Cats score in double figures.
Alli McGrath had 16 points and six rebounds, and Gabrielle Smith supplied 16 points and five rebounds for the Mountain Cats, who held a 47-29 advantage on the glass. Maddie Shanahan had nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds, Mia Oterson scored six points and pulled down five rebounds, and Ashley Norling had seven rebounds.
The Mountain Cats shot 51.8% (29 of 56) from the floor and 6 of 13 from behind the 3-point line, while holding Seton Hill to just 33.8% (23 of 68) shooting, including 6 of 21 from 3-point range. The Mountain Cats were 15 of 20 from the charity stripe, and the Griffins were 13 of 19 from the line.
Cheyenne Trest’s game-high 21 points and Katie Nolan’s 17 points led the way for Seton Hill, which dropped it fourth straight game and fell to 12-6 overall and 7-6 in the PSAC West.
St. Francis 67, St. Francis Brooklyn 59: In Brooklyn Heights, N.Y., Katie Dettwiller led a balanced effort for the Red Flash with a career-high 17 points and nine rebounds on Saturday inside the Pope Center.
St. Francis (8-11, 6-2 NEC) also recieved a career-high 12 points from Jada Dapaa, who added rebounds. Phee Allen dished out a career-best seven assists. Jenna Mastellone and Karson Swogger each poured in nine points.
A 23-16 edge in the fourth allowed the visitors to prevail.
Nevena Dimitrijevic led St. Francis Brooklyn (5-13, 1-6 NEC) with 15 points and six assists. Alyssa Fisher netted 11 points.
Penn State Behrend 65, Mount Aloysius 61: In Cresson, Kourtney Beamesderfer and Alanna Dibble each tallied 12 points for the Lions in an AMCC victory over the Mounties on Saturday.
Dibble also pulled down nine rebounds for Penn State Behrend (11-6, 8-4 AMCC). The Lions outscored the Mounties 15-10 in the fourth quarter. Mount Aloysius (4-13, 3-9) turned the ball over nine times in the fourth frame.
Forest Hills graduate Carly Stigers came off the bench and led Mount Aloysius with a career- and game-high 25 points, 13 of which came in the third. Stigers drained four 3-pointers and finished 9-for-18 from the field. Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate Lea Sammarco added 14 points, including a 4-for-6 mark from beyond the arc. Sammarco and Stigers both finished with seven rebounds.
Despite only scoring nine points in the first quarter, Mount Aloysius outscored Penn State Behrend 42-29 in the middle quarters. Mount Aloysius made 10 of 20 shots from behind the arc.
