College Men
Mounties fend off Pioneers for win
CRESSON – Nate Christian scored a team-high 22 points as Mount Aloysius built a six-point halftime advantage and fended off Alfred State for a 75-71 victory on Saturday at the Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.
The Mounties, now 10-9 overall and 7-7 in the AMCC also got double-digit scoring from Trent McErlane and Azim Hutson with 13 points each along with 10 points from Carlos Palacio. McErlane dished out four assists. Julian Stover went over 1,000 points for his career in the first quarter.
Ryan Gentile tallied a game-high 26 points for the Pioneers (5-14, 3-11), who also got 10 points from Andrew Allman.
Gannon holds off Mountain Cats
ERIE – Drew Magestro hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points, but Gannon opened-up a 12-point second-half advantage, then made six straight free-throws down the stretch to hold off Pitt-Johnstown for a 64-58 PSAC Western Division victory on Saturday afternoon.
Donovian Maxfield went 4-of-7 from behind the arc for 12 points to lead the Mountain Cats, who slipped to 17-5 overall and 11-4 in the PSAC West.
John Paul Kromka had eight points and seven rebounds, while Caiden Landis added eight points and six rebounds. Pitt-Johnstown also got seven points from Joe Batt and seven rebounds and four assists from Fred Mulbah.
Matt Johnson had a game-high 26 points and seven rebounds, and Chris Clancy had 15 points and six rebounds for the Golden Knights, who made it three straight wins and improved to 10-9 overall and 9-6 in the PSAC West.
Pitt-Johnstown hosts a PSAC doubleheader with the women’s team against California (Pa.) on Wednesday at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
College Women
Strong 2nd quarter helps Lady Knights win
ERIE – Gannon outscored Pitt-Johnstown 21-11 in the second quarter to build a double-digit advantage, before holding on a Pitt-Johnstown comeback in a 69-59 PSAC Western Division win over the Mountain Cats on Saturday afternoon.
Olivia Fasick’s game-highs of 18 points and five steals led Pitt-Johnstown, which slipped to 12-9 overall and 7-8 in conference-play. The Mountain Cats also got 12 points from Ashley Norling, 11 points from Gabrielle Smith, and eight points and a team-high seven rebounds from Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper.
Clapper and Fasick each finished with a game-high five steals.
Haley Tewes had 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, and Tori Obenrader added 13 points to lead a balanced Gannon attack that saw seven players score six or more points. With the win, the Golden Knights improved to 17-4 overall and 13-2 in the PSAC West.
Pitt-Johnstown returns to the Sports Center to host a PSAC doubleheader with the men against California (Pa.) on Wednesday at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Mount Aloysius women fall to Alfred State
CRESSON – Mount Aloysius fell behind 44-28 at the half and could not overcome the early deficit, falling 84-70 to Alfred State on Saturday at the Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.
Former Forest Hills standout Carly Stigers topped the Mounties scoring with 21 points while two other former area players, Lea Sammarco of Bishop Carroll and Ryanna Hockenos of Penn Cambria chipped in 16 points each as Mount Aloysius fell to 4-15 overall, 3-11 in the AMCC.
The Pioneers’ Jordyn Pettit scored a game-high 26 points while Rayanna Anderson supplied 16. Emily Kelley and My’ana Davis also scored in double figures for Alfred State (6-13, 3-9 AMCC) with 14 and 11 points, respectively.
