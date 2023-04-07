Baseball
Pitt-Johnstown 8-7, Clarion 3-4: Dylan Broderick drove in four runs and Devon Boyles belted a two-run homer to help the Mountain Cats open a PSAC West Division series with a sweep over the Golden Eagles on Friday afternoon at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
In the opener, Pitt-Johns- town (11-17, 4-6 PSAC West) pounced for two runs in the second to lead 2-0.
Clarion strung four straight hits together in the top of the third, including Daren Byer’s two-run single to tie it.
Erik Rhodes’ RBI base hit in the bottom of the inning gave the lead right back to the hosts.
Broderick’s RBI triple off the top of the right-field fence got a four-run Mountain Cats response going in the bottom of the frame that put them up 7-3.
Josh Ulery added an inside-the-park home run.
Ulery went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Rhodes added two hits and drove in two for Pitt-Johnstown. Broderick and Jake Ansell each had two hits.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Ben Briggs (3-2) tossed the first four innings and allowed three runs on eight hits, while fanning two and walking none. Austin Hammerle picked up his first save of the season after holding Clarion scoreless on one hit over the final three innings.
Hammerle struck out five and walked one.
In the second game, Pitt-Johnstown exploded for seven runs in the second, highlighted by Broderick’s three-run double and Boyles’ two-run homer over the screen in left.
Clarion (7-21, 1-9) scored two in the top of the fourth, then added two more in the top of the seventh off of Mountain Cat reliever Garrett Holzapfel. Broderick’s diving catch in center field with the bases loaded sealed Pitt-Johnstown’s 7-4 victory.
Pitt-Johnstown got two hits apiece from Garrett Prosper and Ansell, and a double and three RBIs from Broderick.
Rodney Shultz got the win and improved to 3-2 after giving up a pair of runs on six hits in five innings. Holzapfel pitched the final two innings and surrendered two runs.
Softball
Indiana (Pa.) 10-4, Pitt-Johnstown 9-3: In Indiana, the Mountain Cats dropped two close games to the Crimson Hawks in Friday’s PSAC West doubleheader.
Indiana (19-12, 10-4 PSAC West) opened the scoring in the first game with six runs on six hits off Pitt-Johnstown starter Kayla Miehl in the bottom of the first inning. The Mountain Cats (7-19 overall, 2-12) responded with four runs in their half of the second inning.
Pitt-Johnstown freshman Mia Smith reached on an error to score Miehl and Ailah Charles doubled in Tori Radvan. Emilia Santiago drove in Smith with an RBI groundout to second. The rally was capped when Charles sprinted home on a wild pitch.
The Crimson Hawks tacked on two runs on three hits in the third and two more in the bottom of the sixth to lead 10-4.
Pitt-Johnstown posted five runs on four hits in the seventh.
Audrey Paterson doubled to right to make it 10-7. Smith belted a double to cut the deficit to two.
Hannah Gnibus singled in Smith. Despite threatening with two runners in scoring position and two outs, Indiana reliever Bella Bucy coaxed a ground ball to seal the win.
In the second game, Pitt-Johnstown’s Laura Fox scored on Jenna Tallman’s sacrifice fly.
In the fourth, Radvan scored on another double by Paterson.
Santiago followed with a double to bring Paterson home.
Indiana snatched the lead for good after scoring four runs on five hits in its half of the fourth.
Bucy earned the win in relief, throwing 3 2/3 innings, giving up just one hit with three strikeouts.
Smith threw a complete game, but suffered the loss, surrendering four runs on six hits to pair with five strikeouts and three free passes.
