College volleyball’s most prestigious event will make its debut in Pittsburgh this week. The NCAA Division I Final Four begins Thursday with a pair of national semifinals, then culminates with the national championship game on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.
After experiencing her first Final Four last year in Minneapolis, Bloomsburg graduate assistant coach Sarah Gomish offered her insight on what to expect for any interested fans.
“My first experience at the Final Four last year was incredible,” said Gomish, a Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate who concluded her collegiate career with 1,195 kills and 1,046 digs at Lock Haven and Bloomsburg. “The atmosphere was exhilarating. It had all the makings of a high-quality sporting event. Fans can expect three nail-biting volleyball matches. The Final Four has grown into a very popular event. It offers the most elite volleyball in the United States.”
No. 1 seed Baylor (29-1) takes on No. 4 seed Wisconsin (26-6) in Thursday’s first semifinal at 7 p.m. No. 3 Stanford (28-4) meets No. 7 Minnesota (27-5) in the nightcap at 9:30 p.m. Both matches will be broadcast on ESPN. Stanford, which swept Penn State in the regional final, has won two out of the past three national titles, including last year’s five-set thriller over Nebraska.
The winners of Thursday’s matches meet at 8 p.m. Saturday for the national title, set to be televised on ESPN2.
While this is the first time Pittsburgh will host a major volleyball event, PPG Paints Arena has been the site for a wide range of sports since its opening in 2010. The arena has hosted the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup Final; 2013 Frozen Four; first two rounds of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament in 2012, 2015 and 2018; 2017 Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament; and 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships; among other concerts and events while serving as the tenant of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Gomish believes Pittsburgh’s reputation for being passionate about sports will come to fruition.
“Pittsburgh is a diehard sports city for sure,” she said. “I think it will do an excellent job of hosting the championships. “In addition to a great facility to host the matches, there are many things to do in the city itself, including restaurants and entertainment. As for attendance and support of the Final Four and championship matches, I believe it will be a very popular destination this weekend. Pittsburgh is an accessible location for most of the East Coast. That will draw in tons of volleyball fanatics.”
The popularity of volleyball has been on the rise both on the state and national levels.
“Volleyball is growing nationwide as the most popular sport for females,” Gomish said. “It is the most participated sport among high school girls sports. There are hot spots for volleyball in the country, and Pennsylvania is finally growing in that aspect. There are clubs popping up left and right.
“It is important that we keep providing playing opportunities so that young athletes have the chance to develop their skills and have fun while doing so. Pittsburgh specifically has some very competitive clubs that are producing high-caliber athletes, who have or will join schools in the Power Five conferences.”
Gomish was one of 14 recipients across the country to be awarded with the 2018 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Coaches 4 Coaches Scholarship.
She was able to network and jumpstart her coaching career, which began in earnest as she became the first graduate assistant in Bloomsburg volleyball history.
“The convention was very beneficial to starting my coaching career,” she said. “It allowed me to increase my network and professional relationships. This is an opportunity to have lunch with coaches from everywhere, meet other young coaches, and possibly your future boss. I was amazed that we had the opportunity to hear training tactics from Olympic greats like Karch Kiraly, and thought, ‘Why isn’t every volleyball coach planning to attend this event?’ You just learn so much from being present in that environment.”
This year’s AVCA Convention will take place at the David L. Lawrence Center, running from Wednesday through Saturday.
“Thousands of coaches from all over the country gather to share and learn philosophies, training methods and all things volleyball,” Gomish said. “There are educational classroom lectures, on-court drill instruction, rules meetings, coaches meetings, career counseling and lots of networking included. It is four full days of hearing what the best minds in our sport are putting into practice in their gyms.”
Open practices at the arena will occur from 10 a.m. to 4:25 p.m. on Wednesday. Each team is slotted 90 minutes.
Gomish expects a thrilling weekend of volleyball.
“Keep an eye on Baylor. They have had an incredible season,” she said. “Stanford is one of the strongest teams all-around. (Stanford’s) Kathryn Plummer is a highly decorated outside hitter who is a two-time AVCA Player of the Year, in addition to being a two-time national champ. She is a game-changer, and I believe could lead Stanford to back-to-back titles. All four teams are strong competitors.”
