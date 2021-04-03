Softball
St. Francis 21-4, Merrimack 3-1: In North Andover, Massachusetts, the Red Flash totaled 25 runs on 23 hits to complete a four-game Northeast Conference sweep over the Warriors on Saturday.
“I think we played together as a team this weekend," St. Francis coach Jessica O’Donnell said. "This team is special and doesn’t quit or back down. I’m excited for our ladies and so impressed with their hard work and energy this weekend. From pitching, to defense, to offense, we came to play and I can’t wait to see what else we can do this season.”
St. Francis is tied with Central Connecticut State atop the NEC standings with 8-0 league records.
Merrimack fell to 6-12 overall, 4-6 in the NEC. St. Francis (23-6, 8-0 NEC) scored a season-high 21 runs in the first game, which was shortened to five innings because of the run rule.
Mekenzie Saban went 4-for-4 with a double, stolen base, three runs and three RBIs from the leadoff spot. Tayven Rousseau went 2-for-3 with a fifth-inning grand slam, three runs and six RBIs. Lauren Aubry (double and two RBIs) and Jordan Pietrzykoski (three runs) provided two hits apiece for the Red Flash. Lexi Hernandez drove in two runs.
St. Francis tallied seven runs in the top of the first inning, which proved to be plenty for sophomore hurler Christina Clark. The right-hander pitched four complete innings, giving up three runs on six hits while striking out two. Grace Vesco entered the game as relief to begin the fifth inning and did not allow a run.
After Merrimack's Abigail Amato blasted a three-run home run in the fourth, St. Francis put the game away with 14 runs in the fifth. Rousseau connected on a grand slam, her sixth homer of the season.
In the second game, St. Francis hurler Rachel Marsden pitched the complete game. Marsden, who tossed a no-hitter on Friday, struck out nine batters while giving up only one run on no walks and five hits.
Merrimack scored first for the first time in the series with a lead-off solo home run in the bottom of the second, but Aubry tied the game with a lead-off home run in the top of the third.
St. Francis broke the tie in the top of the fifth with a run to take a 2-1 lead. The Red Flash loaded the bases on singles from Aubry, Madeline Barnes and Saban before Aubry scored on a Pietrzykoski single. Pietrzykoski extended her hit streak to 16 games.
The visitors added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning on home runs from Aubry and Barnes (2-for-3).
Aubry finished 3-for-3 with a stolen base, her first two college home runs and two RBIs.
"It felt great," Aubry said. "I just wanted to do what's best for the team. We talked about making the most of our opportunities and playing for those who can't."
St. Francis returns home to host Fairleigh Dickinson for a four-game series starting at noon Wednesday.
Pitt-Johnstown 10-4, Mercyhurst 2-7: Olivia Porter belted a three-run homer and drove in five runs to lead the Mountain Cats to a 10-2, five-inning victory over the Lakers to open a PSAC Western Division doubleheader on Saturday at V.E. Erickson Complex. The Lakers came back with a 7-4 win in the second contest. The Mountain Cats, now 4-12 overall and 4-10 in conference play, will wrap up the four-game series against Mercyhurst in Erie on Monday.
In the first game, Mercyhurst tallied a pair of runs in the top of the first.
The Mountain Cats answered with five runs in the second. Ali Belgiovane’s two-run single scored Taylor Mendicino and Bree Ginther to tie it at 2. A base hit by Laura Fox put runners on first and second, before Porter belted a three-run homer.
Pitt-Johnstown broke it open with five more in the fifth. Base hits from Ginther and Belgiovane, followed by Porter’s two-run single increased it to 7-2. Carly Santillo’s two-run hit made it 10-2.
Porter went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and five RBIs, while Belgiovane had two hits, two RBIs and two runs for Pitt-Johnstown.
After allowing two hits and two first inning runs, Pitt-Johnstown starter Kristen Coffay bounced back and held Mercyhurst scoreless the rest of the way.
In the second game, Porter drove home Belgiovane with a base hit to give Pitt-Johnstown a 1-0 lead after two innings.
Natalie Graff connected for a two-run homer in a three-run Mercyhurst top of the third, but the Mountain cats came right back with three of their own in the bottom of the third.
Maddie Flowers came across to score on Ginther’s base hit, and Sydney Flinn’s double scored Santillo and Ginther to to give the lead back to Pitt-Johnstown.
However, Allison Dejidas’ lead-off homer in Mercyhurst fourth tied it at four and Cheyenne Hindman’s RBI double in the in the fifth gave the lead to the Lakers for good.
Graff’s second home run of the day, a two-run shot in the Lakers half of the sixth, set the final at 7-4.
Flinn was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
With the split, Mercyhurst is 9-7 overall and 9-7 in the PSAC West.
Baseball
Pitt-Johnstown 6-3, Mercyhurst 4-13: The Mountain Cats battled back to earn a victory in the first game, but the Lakers responded with a resounding triumph in the second contest to earn a split on Saturday at Sargent's Stadium at the Point. Both teams finished 2-2 on the weekend.
Pitt-Johnstown is now 9-7 overall and 5-3 in the PSAC West.
Mercyhurst struck for three runs in the top of the first off of Mountain Cat starter Brady Walker, a North Star graduate. Troy Banks scored from third on a wild pitch, and Josh Surowiec followed with an RBI double. The Lakers then loaded the bases and Luke Baranchak drew a walk that forced home Surowiec.
Tyler Smith’s sacrifice fly in the Pitt-Johnstown half of the first plated Alex Glumac to cut it to 3-1, before the Mountain Cats took the lead with four more in the second. After Jake Ansell drew a bases-loaded walk, Dylan Broderick followed with a two run double to right, and Smith’s sacrifice fly scored Ansell to make it 5-3.
The Lakers settled for one run in the top of the fourth. Mercyhurst loaded the bases with nobody out, but Mountain Cat reliever Raymond Watt, a Bishop Carroll Catholic product, was able to get a strikeout and a ground-ball double play to limit the damage.
Pitt-Johnstown came back with one more in the bottom of the sixth on Glumac’s single through the right side to give the Mountain Cats a 6-4 advantage.
After Walker tossed the first inning, the Pitt-Johnstown bullpen held the Lakers to just one run over the final six innings. Freshman Giovanni Scott allowed one run over the next two innings to earn the win, and Watt fanned four in four scoreless innings to get his first save of the season.
Broderick and Smith each had a pair of RBIs, and Gluman drove in one and scored twice to lead the Mountain Cats.
In the second game, Mercyhurst built a 9-0 fifth-inning lead.
An unearned run in the top of the third put Mercyhurst on top, and Baranchak’s three-run homer to center in the third increased it to 4-0.
The Lakers scored five more in the fifth on back-to-back RBI singles from Surowiec and Luke Jackson, and Matthew Gibson’s three-run home run.
Glumac, Ansell and Broderick all picked up RBIs in the Pitt-Johnstown half of the fifth the cut it to 9-3, but the Lakers scored four more in the seventh.
Windber graduate Chase Vargo had a pinch-hit double, while Glumac had a hit and an RBI for the Mountain Cats.
Wil Fetrow slipped to 0-1 after allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits over the first four innings. Fetrow also struck out five and walked one.
With the split, the Lakers are now 13-7 overall and 4-4 in the PSAC West.
