Softball
St. Francis 5-6, Merrimack 2-1: In North Andover, Massachusetts, the Red Flash (21-6, 6-0 Northeast Conference) opened its series with a sweep of the Warriors on Friday. St. Francis earned a 5-2 win in the first game before closing out the day with a 6-1 win in second contest. St. Francis sophomore Rachel Marsden threw a no-hitter in the second game, the first of her collegiate career.
“I thought Rachel pitched so well. She was in the zone and I am pleased that our players didn’t let the cold affect their game,” St. Francis coach Jessica O’Donnell said. “Even though we weren’t at our best defensively today, anytime a pitcher pitches a no-hitter you have to credit the defense as well, so I was glad they played strong for the most part. Offensively, we have to continue to produce runs as the game goes on and we need to do a better job of that tomorrow.”
“It feels really good,” Marsden said. “I had good command on my pitches and I fed off the run support from my offense.”
In the first game, Grace Vesco went the distance to earn her 12th win of the season. Vesco gave up two runs on three hits while striking out seven.
St. Francis batted through the lineup in the first inning to take an early 4-0 lead. Tayven Rousseau drove in the first run with a single to right field. Sydney Baker drew a bases-loaded walk. Runs also scored on an RBI single from Jordan Frank and a fielder’s choice.
Merrimack (6-10, 4-4) tallied a single run in the bottom of the first. In the fourth, Mekenzie Saban hit a two-out single and scored on a double from Jordan Pietrzykoski.
Pietrzykoski finished 2-for-4 to extend her hitting streak to 13 games.
In the second game, Merrimack’s lone run was unearned.
Marsden totaled seven strikeouts.
St. Francis’ Lexi Hernandez brought Saban home with an RBI single to the outfield in the first.
The Red Flash added four runs in the second to take a 5-0 lead. Frank drew a lead-off walk and stole second. Madeline Barnes hit her first home run of the season to center to score two. Saban doubled and scored on a ground ball from Hernandez. Allyn Bezjak doubled to score Pietrzykoski to cap scoring for the inning.
The Red Flash added a run in the top of the seventh to lead 6-0. Rousseau scored on Frank’s RBI double.
The Warriors scored their run in the bottom of the seventh on a Red Flash fielding error.
Saban has 11 doubles and 10 multi-hit games this season.
The Red Flash and Warriors conclude the series at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Baseball
Pitt-Johnstown 2-1, Mercyhurst 1-4: In Erie, Dylan Heid outdueled Michael McDonough and Lennox Pugh’s two-run single helped the Mountain Cats take Game 1 of Friday’s PSAC West doubleheader. The Lakers came back with a 4-1 victory in the second game to get the split.
Pitt-Johnstown is now 8-6 overall and 4-2 in the PSAC West.
Pugh’s two-run single in the second provided Pitt-Johns- town all the scoring it needed in the 2-1 win. Pugh grove in Wil Fetrow and Asher Corl, who doubled.
The Lakers scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth to trail 2-1.
Mercyhurst loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Austin Hammerle, who entered the game in relief of Heid in the top of the frame, struck out Troy Banks to pick up his first save.
Heid allowed one unearned run, scattered three singles, fanned 10 and walked one over the first six innings to improve to 4-0. Hammerle was able to work out of the seventh inning jam with a pair of strikeouts.
Corl finished with two hits.
McDonough suffered the loss for Mercyhurst after giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits. McDonough struck out eight and walked one.
In the second game, Mercyhurst erased a 1-0 deficit with two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings to get the split with the 4-1 win.
Pitt-Johnstown took a 1-0 lead with three straight hits to start the top of the fourth. Jake Ansell and Dylan Broderick both singled, and Tyler Smith’s RBI base hit to left scored Ansell.
Mercyhurst answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to go in front on RBI singles from Casimer Sobaszek and Troy Banks.
Matthew Gibson drove home Tyler Zaluski and Luke Baranchak with two insurance runs off of Mountain Cat reliever Antonio Caporossi in the Lakers’ bottom half of the sixth.
Mercyhurst’s Jack Goonan struck out two in a perfect top of the seventh to earn his fourth save of the season. Chase Stewart earned the win in relief and is now 2-0.
Smith went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Joel Colledge fell to 1-2 after surrendering three runs on five hits over the first 51/3 innings.
Colledge struck out seven and walked two.
Mercyhurst is 12-6 overall and 3-3 in the PSAC West.
The Mountain Cats host Mercyhurst to close out the four-game series at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Volleyball
College Women
No. 18 Pittsburgh 3, Virginia Tech 0: In Clemson, South Carolina, the No. 18 Panthers swept the Hokies, 25-11, 25-18, 25-21, to finish the spring portion of their season 12-0 on Friday.
Pitt (16-4, 14-4 ACC) senior co-captain Chinaza Ndee led the Panthers with 14 kills on .435 hitting on the right side. Fellow co-captain, outside hitter Kayla Lund, had a near double-double with nine kills and a match-high 12 digs. Sophomore middle blocker Chiamaka Nwokolo contributed nine kills on .500 hitting and added three blocks.
Setters Lexis Akeo and Kylee Levers each had 19 assists. Junior middle blocker Sabrina Starks led the Panthers with a match-high five blocks.
Pitt will learn its postseason fate during the 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Selection Show at 4 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
College Men
No. 10 New Jersey Institute of Technology 3, St. Francis 2: In Loretto, the Highlanders held off the Red Flash’s rally to escape with a five-set victory, 25-21, 25-21, 12-25, 23-25, 15-9.
St. Francis (5-17, 4-11 EIVA) senior Michael Fisher led all players with 19 kills, and the Red Flash outblocked the Highlanders, but NJIT (12-5, 12-3) held on late.
AJ Schmidt dished out 38 assists for St. Francis. Matthew Menosky tallied a match-high eight digs.
No. 8 Penn State 3, No. 15 George Mason 0: In Fairfax, Virginia, the Nittany Lions won their 11th straight match with a 25-19, 27-25, 25-16 victory over the Patriots on Friday.
The Nittany Lions’ (17-2, 14-1 EIVA) magic number drops to just one more win to clinch the EIVA regular season title and the No. 1 seed and hosting honors for the EIVA Tournament.
Cal Fisher led Penn State with 11 kills and three aces, which were both match highs.
Penn State outside hitters Brett Wildman and Michal Kowal combined for 11 kills, 13 digs and two aces. Wildman had eight digs and five blocks.
Penn State middle blocker Sam Marsh totaled six blocks and four kills.
