Softball
Edinboro 9-11 (9), Pitt-Johnstown 2-7: The Fighting Scots tallied five runs in the top of the ninth inning in Game 2 to polish off a doubleheader sweep of the Mountain Cats on Friday at V.E. Erickson Complex.
Sydney Flinn collected five hits in the doubleheader, and Olivia Porter had four hits, including a two-run home run, for Pitt-Johnstown, which slipped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the PSAC West.
In Game 1, Edinboro (2-0, 2-0) struck for game’s first eight runs. Lauren Gierlak’s two-run homer to right-center got the Fighting Scots on the scoreboard.
Maura Pasquale went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and home run with three RBIs. Lauren Bush added a solo home run for Edinboro.
Penn Cambria graduate and redshirt freshman Macy Sral collected her first collegiate victory, allowing two runs over four-plus innings and striking out two.
Porter’s two-run homer in the fifth ended the shutout. She went 2-for-4 with a double in the first game.
Dylan Claycomb secured the three-inning save and held the Mountain Cats hitless for Edinboro.
In nightcap, Edinboro tied it at 6 with two runs in the top of the seventh, then added five more in the ninth in the 11-7 win.
Cheyenne Shugart’s two-run home run hightlighted Edinboro’s ninth inning. Mackenzie Quider went 3-for-5 with four RBIs. Sral came on in relief and notched her second victory. The right-hander went 2 2/3 innings and allowed one unearned run, while going 2-for-2 at the plate.
Flinn went 4-for-5 with two runs, while Taylor Mendicino had three hits and two RBIs, and Stacey Walling and Laura Fox each had three hits for Pitt-Johnstown. Porter stole two bases and added two hits, including a double and an RBI.
Pitt-Johnstown will complete the four-game conference series against the Fighting Scots in Edinboro on Saturday.
Men's Basketball
Westmoreland County Community College 98, Penn Highlands Community College 88: Despite five Black Bears scoring in double figures, the Wolfpack used a total team effort to prevail on Friday night.
Justin Morris led all scorers with 21 points, while Terry Owens added 18 to lead the Black Bears. EJ Barkley had 13 points, and both Kendrick Vaughn and JJ Castro scored 12 points.
The balanced scoring attack of the Wolfpack was led by Jakir Hampton’s 20 points.
Mohamed Conde and Noah Raynir-Savage finished with 15 points each. Brandon Baird had 13 points, while Tahiyr Vines chipped in 10 points.
