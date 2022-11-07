College Men
St. Bonaventure 71, St. Francis 58: In St. Bonaventure, New York, Josh Cohen paced the Red Flash with 21 points and seven rebounds, but guard Kyrell Luc provided a game-high 23 points and five assists to lead the Bonnies to victory on Monday night.
St. Francis' Landon Moore stuffed the stat sheet in his collegiate debut, posting 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Maxwell Land notched his first career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Brad McCabe chipped in 10 points for the Red Flash.
St. Bonaventure, which advanced to the 2022 NIT final, took the advantage from the start of the second half and never let go of the lead again to earn the victory. Daryl Banks III added 14 points, and Barry Evans netted 12 points and eight rebounds.
Trailing 27-15, the Red Flash closed the first half on a 17-5 run over the final eight minutes to go into the locker room tied at 32. Land and McCabe each had five points in the run and Cohen added four points. McCabe hit a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left to give the Red Flash its first lead since early in the first half. The teams were tied at 32-all at halftime.
St. Bonaventure outscored St. Francis 39-26 in the second half.
Cohen notched his fifth 20-point performance of his career and is averaging 19.1 points per game in his past eight games with four 20-point games dating back to 2021-22. He now has 23 games with at least 10 points and 32 games with at least five rebounds.
Land registered 10 rebounds for the first time in his career. McCabe recorded fourth 10-point game of his career with all of those performances coming in his past nine games.
College Women
Robert Morris 49, St. Francis 36: In Moon Township, Rebecca Dwomoh and Phoenix Gedeon each scored a game-high 14 points to lead the Colonials over the Red Flash on Monday morning.
St. Francis outrebounded Robert Morris 36-28 in the season opener for both teams.
Filippa Goula led St. Francis with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Aaliyah Moore pulled down a game-high nine rebounds and added seven points. Layla Laws grabbed five rebounds and recorded two steals.
Robert Morris took a 10-0 lead to begin the game before St. Francis scored four points, its first of the game with 1:47 remaining in the first. After Robert Morris led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter, the Colonials went on a 10-2 run and opened a 22-6 lead. St. Francis cut the lead to 24-10 headed to halftime.
In the third quarter, Robert Morris went on an 8-3 run before Saint Francis went on a 14-6 spurt and cut the deficit to 38-27 with under nine minutes remaining in the game. The Colonials extended the lead throughout the remainder of the fourth quarter.
St. Francis turned the ball over 37 times. Robert Morris scored 22 points off of those miscues.
St. Francis' Jade Campbell and Destini Ward each scored their first collegiate points. Campbell finished with four points and five rebounds and Ward finished with three points and two rebounds.
Pittsburgh 56, Coppin State 41: In Baltimore, graduate transfer Channise Lewis totaled 11 points, four rebounds and three assists to lead the Panthers over the Eagles.
Lewis went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.
Pitt's Dayshanette Harris added 10 points, four rebounds and four assists. Liatu King came off the bench with nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the win. Gabby Hutcherson finished off her first career start at Pitt with seven points, a team-high eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals. The four blocked shots mark a career high for the junior.
Pitt scored 13 straight points in the first quarter to lead 20-10 after 10 minutes.
Harris and Lewis drained 3-pointers to begin the second quarter. Pitt led 28-15 at halftime.
Pitt pushed its lead to 17, 35-18, early in the third quarter as Hutcherson made a pair of buckets and Lewis nailed her third triple of the game. The Eagles responded with a 12-2 run to end the quarter as the Panthers led 40-33 heading into the final quarter.
The Eagles cut the Pitt lead down to six, 45-39, midway through the final quarter, but the Panthers didn’t flinch. Harris ended the Coppin State run with a jumper and Amber Brown netted a pair of layups down the stretch to secure the road victory.
Coppin State was held to 25.5% shooting from the floor. Pitt outrebounded Coppin State 37-31 and made all of its 10 free throws.
