College Men
Seton Hall 98, Penn State 92 (OT): In State College, Sandro Mamukelashvili led six Pirates in double figures with 30 points as the visitors erased a 19-point first-half deficit to beat the Nittany Lions on Sunday.
Myles Cale (16 points), Jared Rhoden (15), Takal Molson (12), Ike Obiagu (10) and Shavar Reynolds also scored in double figures for Seton Hall (2-3).
Penn State (2-1) led by eight with 1:58 left in the second half. Seth Lundy led six Nittany Lions in double figures with 23 points. Myreon Jones (17 points), Myles Dread (14), John Harrar (11), Izaiah Brockington (10) and Sam Sessoms (10) also reached double digits.
Pittsburgh 89, Northern Illinois 59: In Pittsburgh, Justin Champagnie provided 22 points and 10 rebounds as the Panthers hit a season-high 14 3-pointers in a victory over the Huskies on Saturday.
Ithiel Horton, Xavier Johnson and Au’Diese Toney each scored 15 points for Pitt (2-1). Horton – who made nine 3s in a game for Delaware as a freshman – hit a season-high five 3-pointers, Champagnie added four 3s, and Johnson had seven assists.
Trendon Hankerson hit four 3s and finished with career-high tying 18 points for Northern Illinois (0-3). Darius Beane added 11 points.
College Women
No. 22 Syracuse 82, Penn State 72: In Syracuse, New York, Kiara Lewis had 17 of her 26 points in the second half, backcourt partner Tiana Mangakahia provided 14 points and the No. 22 Orange defeated the Nittany Lions on Sunday.
Mangakahia, who missed all of last season after undergoing chemotherapy and then a double mastectomy in November, also finished with eight assists, six rebounds and two steals. Digna Strautmane netted 14 points for Syracuse.
Penn State (3-1) was led by Tova Sabel’s 15 points. Johnasia Cash (10 rebounds) and Kelly Jekot both added 13 points.
Delaware 85, Pittsburgh 79: In Pittsburgh, Paris McBride (29 points) and Jasmine Dickey (20) combined for 49 points as the Blue Hens defeated the Panthers on Sunday.
Tee Johnson provided 13 points for Delaware (2-0).
Pitt (2-1) was led by Jayla Everett’s 23 points. Gabbie Green (13), Dayshanette Harris (11 points) and Rita Igbokwe (11 points and 11 rebounds) also finished in double figures.
La Salle 76, St. Francis 68: In Philadelphia, the Explorers outscored the Red Flash 50-36 in the second half on Saturday to prevail.
Kayla Spruill led La Salle (2-1) with 28 points and 10 rebounds off the bench in 28 minutes played. Molly Masciantonio added 10 points. La Salle finished with a 50-25 advantage in bench points.
Karson Swogger topped St. Francis (0-4) with 20 points and eight assists. Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Haley Thomas provided 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Jenna Mastellone netted 11 points, while Sam Miller amassed 10 points.
