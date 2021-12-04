Saturday
Men
Ohio 78, St. Francis 75: In Athens, Ohio, Mark Sears scored 24 points and Ben Vander Plas scored 13 and the 6-2 Bobcats held off the Red Flash.
Ramiir Dixon-Conover made two foul shots with 11 seconds left to get the Red Flash within 76-75 and they called timeout.
Out of the break, St. Francis’ Maxwell Land came up with a steal that led to a missed shot by Ronell Giles Jr. with two seconds left. Josh Cohen grabbed the offensive rebound, but missed the putback before Sears secured the defensive rebound and was fouled. Sears made two free throws to seal it.
Myles Thompson scored 19 points for St. Francis (3-4).
Land added 15 points, and Cohen supplied 14 points off the bench. Giles netted 12 points, and Dixon-Conover contributed 10.
Pitt-Johnstown 83, Millersville 51: In Millersville, Drew Magestro provided a career-high 23 points as the Mountain Cats defeated the Marauders.
Pitt-Johnstown (6-2, 2-0 PSAC) built a 32-point second-half lead against Millersville (6-1, 1-1).
The Mountain Cats were led by redshirt junior guard Drew Magestro, who scored 17 of his career-high 23 points in the
Pitt-Johnstown also got 21 points from junior guard Fred Mulbah, who scored a career-high 27 a day earlier against West Chester, and 12 from junior forward John Paul Kromka.
Women
Pitt-Johnstown 63, Millersville 56: In Millersville, Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper tallied a career-high 23 points to help the Mountain Cats erase an 11-point first-half deficit to top the Marauders.
Clapper added six rebounds and three assists.
Olivia Fasick went a perfect 9 of 9 from the charity stripe and collected 13 points for Pitt-Johnstown (3-4, 1-1 PSAC).
Ashley Norling contributed 10 points. Pitt-Johnstown also got eight points and four rebounds from Kylah Franklin.
