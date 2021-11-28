College Men
Pitt-Johnstown 76, Virginia State 63: Four players scored in double figures, led by junior forward John Paul Kromka’s game-high 20 points, as the Mountain Cats rallied from a first-half deficit to beat the Trojans on Sunday at the Sports Center.
Kromka hit 7 of 8 shots from the floor and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line to lead the Mountain Cats, who improved to 4-1. Kromka has 997 career points and needs just three more to become the 32nd player in school history to reach 1,000.
Junior guard Joe Batt contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds for 4-1 Pitt-Johnstown. Junior guard Fred Mulbah added 13 points and eight assists, and redshirt junior guard Drew Magestro had 13 points and five rebounds.
Junior guard Francis Fitzgerald had 10 points for Virginia State (3-3).
St. Francis 79, Lehigh 68: In Bethlehem, Josh Cohen (7 of 9 shooting from the floor) scored 16 of his career high- tying 18 points in the second half and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Red Flash improved to 2-3 on Sunday with a victory over the Mountain Hawks.
St. Francis outscored Lehigh 53-41 in the second half.
St. Francis’ Myles Thompson tallied 17 points, while Ramiir Dixon-Conover and Ronell Giles Jr. each contributed 16 points.
Jeameril Wilson led Lehigh (1-6) with 20 points.
Penn State 60, Oregon State 45: In Destin, Florida, Jalen Pickett scored 15 points as the Nittany Lions defeated the Beavers on Saturday at the Emerald Coast Classic.
Penn State (4-2) made more 3-pointers (12) than two-point field goals (10). Seth Lundy had 13 points and seven rebounds for Penn State. Myles Dread had 12 points, and Pickett dished out seven assists.
Jarod Lucas led Oregon State (1-6) with 11 points.
College Women
Coppin State 68, St. Francis 38: In Baltimore, Jewel Watkins scored a game-high 16 points and added seven rebounds to lead the Eagles past the Red Flash.
Sam Miller had a season-high 10 points and tied a career high with eight rebounds for 0-5 St. Francis. Diajha Allen grabbed a career-high nine rebounds.
St. Francis made just 13 of 52 shots (25%) from the floor.
Coppin State (3-3) led 42-19 at halftime.
Kent State 81, Penn State 74: In Estero, Florida, Katie Shumate (17 points), Lindsay Thall (16 points and 10 rebounds), Casey Santoro (15 points), Nila Blackford (13 points and 14 rebounds) and Bridget Dunn (10 points) all scored in double figures to lift the Golden Flashes (5-1) past the Nittany Lions on Sunday.
Makenna Marisa led four Penn State (4-3) scorers in double-figures with 23 points. Shay Hagans had a season-high 15 points to go with five assists.
Niya Beverley contributed 14 points, and Anna Camden contributed 10 points.
No. 13 Iowa State defeated Penn State 93-59 on Saturday.
