FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, Texas head coach Tom Herman works the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kansas, in Lawrence, Kan. Herman and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron like the colors they’ll be wearing Saturday night when No. 6 Tigers meet No. 9 Texas in one of the top non-conference matchups of the 2019 season. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)