College Men
Pittsburgh 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 61: In Pittsburgh, On Tuesday night, guard Jamarius Burton led the Panthers with a season-high 18 points as the Panthers defeated the Knights on Tuesday.
John Hugley IV, who was playing in just his third game of the season after a knee injury suffered during training camp, also scored a season-high 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting.
Nelly Cummings, Blake Hinson and Jorge Diaz Graham each added 11 in Pitt’s winning effort.
Grant Singleton led the Knights with 11 points. Ansley Almonor and Heru Bligen each added 10.
Pitt-Johnstown 69, Lynn 62: In Boca Raton, Florida, the Mountain Cats topped the Flying Knights in the first of two games on Tuesday.
No further details were available.
No. 4 Nova Southeastern 94, Pitt-Johnstown 75: In Davie, Florida, R.J. Sunahara totaled 23 points and six rebounds as the Sharks defeated the Mountain Cats.
John Paul Kromka led Pitt-Johnstown (3-2) with 20 points and nine rebounds.
Jared Jakubick, Drew Magestro and Ryan Smith each totaled 12 points. Andrew Shull netted seven points and six assists.
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown 71, Salem 61: Peyton Alazaus scored a team-high 16 points and snared a game-high eight rebounds to power the Mountain Cats past the Tigers in their home opener on Tuesday.
Olivia Fasick collected 15 points and dished out a game-high seven assists for Pitt-Johnstown (3-1). Hayden Taylor notched 14 points and five boards. Ashley Norling totaled 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.
After taking a slim 29-25 lead into the break, the Mountain Cats created some much needed breathing room out of halftime thanks in large part to Alazaus, who dropped 13 points in the third quarter.
Salem’s Elena Pericic (20 points) hit a 3-pointer to pull within three at 62-59 with a little over four minutes remaining.
Pitt-Johnstown responded 30 seconds later with a layup from Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper and another from Fasick on the following possession to go back up by seven with 3:21 remaining.
Morgan State 50, St. Francis 49: In Baltimore, Charlene Shepherd’s made free throw with two seconds left helped the Bears edge the Red Flash on Tuesday.
Buckets from Morgan State’s Ja’Niah Henson and Emily Jones within 30 seconds in the final minute tied the game at 49-all.
Freshman Destini Ward led St. Francis (0-5) in scoring with 14 points. Filippa Gouola and Layla Laws totaled eight points apiece. Laws also led the Red Flash with four steals, and Aaliyah Moore grabbed 10 rebounds.
Morgan State improved to 6-0. Shepherd netted 13 points, and Taylor Addison added 12 points and 13 rebounds.
A 29-9 scoring advantage in the second quarter put St. Francis up 39-25 at halftime.
Morgan State outscored St. Francis 14-4 in the third and 11-6 in the fourth.
