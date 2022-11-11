College Women
Pitt-Johnstown 74, Frostburg State 64: In Frostburg, Maryland, Peyton Alazaus tallied a team-high 19 points, Oliva Fasick added 16 points and a team-high eight rebounds as the Mountain Cats defeated the Bobcats in a season-opening victory at the Jim Crawley Conference Challenge Tournament on Friday night.
Ashley Norling provided 14 points for the Mountain Cats, while Cassidy Crawford tallied nine points. Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper grabbed seven rebounds, while Alazaus and Crawford pulled down six boards apiece. Fasick dished out a game-high four assists.
The Mountain Cats, who never trailed, held a 34-29 lead at the break, but went up by as many as 16 in the third quarter after opening the period on a game-changing 11-0 run.
Pitt-Johnstown guard Hayden Taylor, who chipped in eight points, drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to begin the second half and Norling supplied the next five points.
Emilee Weakley scored a game-high 24 points for Frostburg State (0-1). Maggie Sharp totaled 14 points, while Rhiana Hall added 11.
No. 25 Michigan 91, St. Francis 36: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Emily Kiser scored 25 points, Laila Phelia added 21 points and the Wolverines blasted the Red Flash on Friday night.
Michigan scored the opening 12 points of the game and led 49-12 at halftime after forcing 20 turnovers and holding St. Francis to 5 of 21 shooting. The Wolverines finished the game with 19 steals, helping to score 46 points off turnovers.
Cameron Williams netted 12 points and eight rebounds for Michigan (2-0).
Kiser was 11 of 14 from the field and came up with a team-high four steals. Phelia only missed one of her 10 shots as Michigan shot 50.7%.
St. Francis (0-2) was held to 32.4% shooting. Adison Novosel had a team-high nine points. Aaliyah Moore and Destini Ward added eight points each.
College Men
Butler County Community College 85, Pennsylvania Highlands Community College 83: The Pioneers used a balanced scoring attack and their height advantage to wear down the host Black Bears.
With 10 ticks remaining, Penn Highlands’ Drew Tapscott tied the game at 83 with two free throws. Butler’s Kevaughn Price scored the go-ahead bucket with 5.1 seconds to play.
Penn Highlands turned the ball over in the waning seconds of the game.
Tapscott and Devin Lewis led all players with 24 and 22 points, respectively.
Greater Johnstown graduate Joziah Wyatt-Taylor recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jamar Wilson totaled eight points and 10 rebounds, while Greater Johnstown product Keith Reed sunk two back-to-back 3s to end with six points. Greater Johnstown graduate Omarion Harris dished out a team-high six assists.
Butler was led by Derrick Anderson’s 19 points, while Anthony Watson had 17. Simons and Baker each scored 16, and Price ended with 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.