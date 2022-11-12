College Men
Pitt-Johnstown 72, Charleston 65: John Paul Kromka poured in a game-high 25 points and grabbed six rebounds to lift the Mountain Cats to victory over the Golden Eagles in the final game of the Pitt-Johnstown Tip-Off Classic inside the Sports Center on Saturday afternoon.
Kromka, the three-time defending PSAC West Defensive Player of the Year, produced a game-high five blocks and two steals against Charleston.
Joe Batt dished out a game-high eight assists to pair with 15 points and five boards for Pitt-Johnstown (2-0), and Andrew Shull added 11 points and five rebounds.
Both Batt and Shull knocked down three of their five 3-point attempts to help the Mountain Cats shoot an efficient 8 of 17 (47.1%) from beyond the arc.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 14 of 28 from the field in the first half to take a narrow 37-33 lead into the break. The Mountain Cats opened the second half on a 9-0 run that was capped by a Batt 3-pointer to put them up by 13 at the 16:31 mark.
Later in the half, Andy Zuchelli, a North Star graduate who chipped in seven points, scored on a layup with just over four minutes to play to give Pitt-Johnstown its largest lead of 16 to all but seal it.
Pitt-Johnstown committed only six turnovers compared to Charleston’s 11.
C.J. Meredith scored a team-high 18 points and snatched five rebounds for the Golden Eagles (0-2). Tyler Eberhart provided 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
St. Francis 77, Hartford 53: In Loretto, junior Maxwell Land notched a career-high 26 points on 11-for-18 shooting from the floor to lead the Red Flash over the Hawks in the Jim Phelan Classic on Saturday night.
The junior has scored double figures in all three home openers in his career and is averaging 18.3 points per game in those contests.
St. Francis' Landon Moore finished with 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal. Josh Cohen also scored in double figures with 11 points to go with six rebounds and a block.
The game was the second edition of the Jack Phelan Classic, honoring the late former Saint Francis student-athlete and the former Hartford head coach. Phelan is in both school's athletic hall of fames. The Red Flash won the classic for the second year in a row after downing the Hawks 81-66 in Connecticut last season.
Land scored the first six points of the game and Cam Gregory knocked down his first 3-pointer for his first collegiate basket to help the Red Flash race out to a 9-0 lead. Hartford would cut it to six points at 12-6, but would get no closer the rest of the way.
"I think we got off to great start," St. Francis coach Rob Krimmel said. "I think Jack looking down would be proud of the way these guys battled. The team is still learning how to win a basketball game and compete together as we search for combinations. All we are asking these 18 guys to do is add value and when their number is called to be ready to play. I'm proud of the effort and pleased with two halves of basketball."
After the Hawks cut the margin to six points, four different St. Francis players scored on a 10-3 spurt to take a 22-9 edge with 7:32 on the clock. The Red Flash lead would teeter between eight to 12 points the rest of the first half to give the Loretto program a 33-21 lead going into the break.
Holding a 39-31 margin with 15:04 left in the second half, Land powered a 26-14 run over the next 11 minutes with 11 points, including a steal and a monstrous dunk at the 13:40 mark to cause a Hartford timeout en route to a 77-53 win.
Land is averaging 18.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in the first two contests of the season after notching his first career double-double at St. Bonaventure on Monday with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Moore is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game through two contests.
Cohen has now posted double figures in his past nine games dating back to last season. He has also grabbed at least five rebounds in his last 16 tilts. The redshirt junior paced the team with 21 points and seven rebounds on Monday and is averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in his first two games this season.
Gregory (six points) and Gestin Liberis (three points) both notched their first collegiate points in the game on Saturday. Wisler Sanon II made his collegiate debut against Hartford and posted two points, four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block.
Moore and Gregory both started in the game, marking the first time two freshmen started in the same game at DeGol Arena since Randall Gaskins, Jr. and Braxton started against Bryant on March 1, 2017. The Red Flash started two freshmen during the 2020-21 season, but all five occasions were on the road.
St. Francis is now 1-1 for the third-straight year and the seventh time under Krimmel. The Red Flash also improved to 8-3 in home openers under Krimmel.
College Women
Pitt-Johnstown 84, Alderson Broaddus 71: In Frostburg, Maryland, Kylah Franklin scored 17 points and Peyton Alazaus collected a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead six Mountain Cats in double figures in a victory over the Battlers in Saturday’s final round of the Frostburg State Jim Crawley Conference Challenge.
Along with Franklin’s 17 points, including 7-for-10 from the charity stripe, and Alazaus’ double-double, the Mountain Cats also got a dozen points and four assists from Olivia Fasick, and 11 points, five rebounds and four assists from Ashley Norling.
Pitt-Johnstown, which outscored the Battlers 29-11 in bench scoring, got 10 points and six rebounds from Cassidy Crawford, and 10 points and four rebounds from Hayden Taylor, who both sparked the Mountain Cats coming off the bench.
Alderson Broaddus held the lead much of the first half and led by a bucket after one quarter and 41-37 at the break.
However, Pitt-Johnstown (2-0) took control and outscored the Battlers 47-30 in the second half to pull away.
Penn Cambria graduate Makalyn Clapper, who also chipped in nine points, four rebounds and three steals, gave Pitt-Johnstown a one-point lead with 2:40 remaining in the third period, before Taylor’s 3-pointer as time expired in the quarter capped a 12-7 spurt to put the Mountain Cats on top 64-58.
It was all Pitt-Johnstown in the fourth quarter. The Mountain Cats built the lead to 18 on Crawford’s layup with 5:34 to play and Pitt-Johnstown never let the Battlers get closer the 13 the rest of the way.
Pitt-Johnstown shot 50.7% (34-for-67) from the floor, while holding Alderson to 46.3% (25-54). The Mountain Cats also outscored the Battlers, 52-34, in the paint and turned 21 Alderson Broaddus turnovers into 22 points.
Lyahnna Williams’ game-high 21 points and six rebounds, and Amil Mitchell’s 18 points paced the Battlers (1-1).
Pittsburgh 63, George Mason 45: In Pittsburgh, the Panthers defeated the Patriots inside Petersen Events Center on Saturday to improve to 2-0 for the third straight season.
After trailing early on, the Panthers regained the lead in the first quarter as Gabby Hutcherson netted a straight on three after checking into the game two minutes in. The two sides struggled offensively during the middle portion of the first quarter, but Amber Brown took over down the stretch as she netted five straight points to send Pitt to the second quarter leading 11-8.
Brown led Pitt with 15 points and five rebounds. She went 6-for-9 from the floor and 3-for-3 at the foul line.
The Patriots had a strong start to the second as they cut the Pitt lead to one, 15-14, just over three minutes into the quarter. The Panthers fought right back with a 11-0 run as Aislin Malcolm netted her first career triple and Taisha Exanor netted four straight to give the Panthers the 26-14 lead. Liatu King closed out the scoring in the half with a free throw to give the Panthers the 27-16 lead through 20 minutes.
King finished with 11 rebounds, seven points, four blocks and four steals.
The Panthers got going early in the third and pushed their lead out to 18, 48-30, as Maliyah Johnson netted a triple to start things and Channise Lewis connected on a four-point play. The Patriots came right back and cut the Pitt lead to nine, 38-27, but Avery Strickland connected on her first career triple and Brown finished off a layup to close the scoring and send Pitt to the fourth leading 45-35.
Pitt controlled the fourth quarter thanks to senior Dayshanette Harris who was able to net eight points in the quarter to lead Pitt. Brown chipped in with six points in the quarter as the Panthers pulled away to earn a 63-45 victory as they outscored the Patriots by eight in the fourth.
Brown led the Panthers in scoring as she netted 15 points and five rebounds while King had a big night with seven points, 11 rebounds, four steals and four blocks in 30 minutes of work. Harris finished off her night with 12 points and four boards while Johnson chipped in with five points and eight boards in the win.
As a team, Pitt shot 34.9% from the floor while they held George Mason to just 32.7% from the floor and 20% from behind the arc. The Panthers forced 22 George Mason turnovers and scored 14 points off those mishaps. Pitt also held the 45-40 lead in rebounds while notching 15 steals in the win.
Pitt improved to 3-0 all-time against George Mason. Pitt is now 36-13 all-time in home openers, including a 16-5 mark in home openers at the Pete. Pitt has held each of their first two opponents to under 35% shooting from the floor and under 25% from behind the arc. Ten Panthers netted at least two points in the win while six scored at least five.
