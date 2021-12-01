College Men
Penn Highlands Community College 92, Community College of Allegheny County 88: In Pittsburgh, Jeremiah Mobley led all scorers with 36 points, and Lamont Jones added 19 points for the 2-5 Black Bears on Wednesday.
Terry Owens added 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Bryce Huss pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. E.J. Barkley added seven points and sunk two free throws to seal the victory.
Antonio Harris led the Wildcats (0-6) with 28 points, and Chris White added 25 points in the loss.
College Women
Bucknell 68, St. Francis 31: In Lewisburg, Taylor O’Brien tallied a game-high 18 points to lead the Bison over the Red Flash on Wednesday night.
Carly Krsul (nine rebounds and four blocks) and Emma Shaffer both added 11 points for Bucknell.
St. Francis guard Jenna Mastellone scored a season-high 15 points and went 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Bucknell (5-2) outscored St. Francis 20-7 in the second quarter to lead 32-18 at halftime. The Bison held a slim 12-11 edge after the first quarter.
Bucknell finished the fourth quarter with a 17-3 scoring advantage.
The Bison made 9 of 18 shots from behind the 3-point line.
Jada Dapaa scored eight points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds for St. Francis (0-6).
The Red Flash return home for their second and final nonconference home game of the season at 4 p.m. Saturday against La Salle.
Saturday will be St. Francis’ annual toy drive, where fans can bring a new or lightly used toy to receive half-off a general admission ticket.
Pittsburgh 58, Rutgers 50: In Pittsburgh, the Panthers stayed unbeaten at home by scoring the game's final eight points to dispatch the Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge contest.
Pitt (6-2) overcame a three-point halftime deficit to prevail. Pitt is now 4-0 inside the Petersen Events Center, marking its first 4-0 start at home since 2016-17.
With the game tied at 50-all with under two minutes to play, Dayshanette Harris drew a foul and connected on a pair of free throws to give Pitt the 52-50 lead with 1:48 left. Pitt then forced a missed shot and a turnover on the next possession that led to two Jayla Everett free throws to extend the Pitt lead out to 54-50 with 47 seconds to go. The defense got another stop and Harris found Amber Brown for a fast-break layup to seal the win.
Everett made her return to the lineup and provided the Panthers with a game-high 18 points while connecting on three triples and seven free throws across 33 minutes. Brown had a strong night in the win as she posted 12 points and seven rebounds while connecting on 4 of 8 from the floor in 30 minutes of action. Rita Igbokwe had a big night on the glass as she grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds (six offensive) while adding in eight points, an assist and a block in 31 minutes.
On a special night inside the Pete, the inaugural Deaf Awareness Night, Liatu King finished off her impressive game with 11 points, six rebounds (five offensive) and two steals. King’s mother Patricia, who is deaf, was at the game Wednesday night as the Panthers collected the victory.
As a team, Pitt was able to win the rebounding battle 40-33, including 15-7 on the offensive glass. Pitt netted 14 second-chance points while also turning the ball over just 13 times compared to 16 turnovers by Rutgers.
Rutgers was led offensively by Shug Dickson, who netted 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Jailyn Mason produced eight points and four assists in the loss.
