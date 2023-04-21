College Baseball
Pittsburgh 3, Wake Forest 0: In Pittsburgh, three Panthers combined to blank the No. 2 Demon Deacons to begin a three-game series on Friday night.
Pitt (17-19, 8-9 ACC) tallied single runs in the first, second and fourth innings.
Panthers right-hander Jack Sokol started and scattered three hits over five innings. Dylan Simmons compiled three strikeouts over the next three frames, and Nash Bryan fanned two batters in the ninth to earn his fifth save of the season.
Pitt’s Justin Acal went 3-for-3 with a solo homer. Jayden Melendez homered and finished with two knocks. Anthony LaSala drove in a run.
Forest Hills graduate and Wake Forest designated hitter Adam Cecere went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Tommy Hawke provided three hits.
Wake Forest (32-6, 14-4 ACC) is coached by Greater Johnstown graduate Tom Walter.
Potential 2023 first-round pick and 2022 ACC pitcher of the year Rhett Lowder (7-0, 1.61 ERA with 67 strikeouts in 56 innings) is expected to start for the Demon Deacons at 4 p.m. Saturday in a game televised on ACC Network.
Indiana (Pa.) 18-11, Pitt-Johnstown 5-3: In Indiana, the Crimson Hawks produced 30 hits in two games to sweep a PSAC West doubleheader over the Mountain Cats on Friday.
Indiana tallied 13 runs over its final three at-bats in the first game.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Evan Beach blasted his fifth homer of the season in the first game.
Pitt-Johnstown (14-27, 7-13 PSAC West) jumped ahead 4-0 in the second inning.
Indiana answered right back with five runs in the bottom of the second, highlighted by Peyton Johnson’s leadoff homer and Markus Sestra’s three-run shot off of Pitt-Johnstown starter Austin Hammerle.
Indiana (18-24, 10-10) broke it open with two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and eight more in the sixth.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Jake Ansell went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Devon Boyles added two knocks.
In the second game, Indiana’s Zach Miller launched a three-run homer to lead 8-3 in the third.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Asher Corl went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
Alfred State 6-11, Mount Aloysius 5-1: In Alfred, New York, the Pioneers tamed the Mounties to earn an AMCC doubleheader sweep on Friday.
In the first game, Mount Aloysius' Tyler Quade went 3-for-4 and pitched six innings. Cole Harkness added two hits, and Ryan Bushey drove in two runs.
Rockwood graduate Troy Emert and North Star product Tyler Suder each recorded two hits to lead Mount Aloysius in the second game.
College Softball
Mercyhurst 10-5, Pitt-Johnstown 1-1: The Lakers held the Mountain Cats to just two runs over two games to earn a PSAC West sweep at V.E. Erickson Complex on Friday.
Mercyhurst (25-17, 15-9 PSAC West) received three combined home runs from Allison Dejidas (two) and Francesa Latino in the first game.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Maddie Flowers and Jenna Tallman each provided two hits. Laura Fox and Mia Smith produced one double apiece.
In the second game, Mercyhurst’s Cheyenne Hindman homered. The Lakers added three runs in the third.
Pitt-Johnstown (11-27, 6-20) received two hits from Kayla Miehl.
