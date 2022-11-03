LORETTO, Pa. – Asked at St. Francis’ preseason tipoff luncheon about his assessment of the previous night’s closed scrimmage against Pitt-Johnstown, Red Flash men’s basketball coach Rob Krimmel paused, looked around the Stokes-Twyman Room and smiled.
“I’m happy,” Krimmel said wryly.
It wasn’t a surprising answer. For the past two seasons, the Red Flash have been finding ways to shoot themselves in the foot and not win.
The feeling around St. Francis – and across the Northeast Conference – is quite different this time around. With first-team preseason all-NEC post Josh Cohen leading four returning double-figure scorers, three other players back who started at least five games and that nucleus augmented by possibly as good a recruiting class on paper as any Krimmel has brought into DeGol Arena, there’s a strong reason to believe the Red Flash might be ready to turn around a 9-21 season and return to contending for a conference title.
In fact, one of the biggest challenges Krimmel might face is how to distribute minutes.
“The practices have been super-competitive,” said 6-foot-7 senior swing player Marlon Hargis, who averaged 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in primarily a reserve role in 2021-22. “We’ve got a lot of older guys who are playing well and our freshmen are good this year. Practices have been going well, and I think it’s going to carry over. As a team, we feel together. We feel collected.
“I’m excited for this season.”
Things will begin to take shape on Monday night when the Red Flash pay a visit to St. Bonaventure. That’s followed by a stretch of five home games out of six contests and then a short trip across the middle of the state to Bucknell before St. Francis travels to Ohio State in early December.
The Red Flash don’t have much ground to make up to have a winning season. They were around the middle of the pack in most statistical categories in the conference in 2021-22. St. Francis was 0-3 in overtime games, lost another game by a bucket, dropped two others by three points, another by seven and came out on the short end by eight in three other matchups.
The most obvious reason for optimism is the return of three starters – Cohen led the team in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and blocked shots, but he actually did that coming off the bench for the now-graduated Mark Flagg.
A 6-7, 245-pound powerhouse who also shot 40.9% on 66 3-pointers last year, Myles Thompson returns at power forward. Thompson is the last holdover from the Red Flash team that played for the NEC championship at Robert Morris in 2020. He’s played in 106 games in a Red Flash uniform and started 83 of them.
Thompson averaged 11.2 points per game in 2021-22, a tenth of a point better than 6-4 junior small forward Max Land, a jumping jack who made a team-high 52 treys.
“The coaches have told me they want me to be a lot more aggressive both defensively and offensively,” Land said.
“That’s my goal.”
Land’s St. Francis career has coincided with that of 6-5 combo guard Ronell Giles – both saw significant action since they were freshmen. Giles seemed to be tracking toward a big sophomore year and had put together nine consecutive double-figure scoring games before an injury around New Year’s effectively ended his season. He tried to come back, but soon was shut back down.
And, of course, there’s Cohen, a bit of an anomaly in this day and age of positionless basketball. Cohen was a guard who grew into a 6-10 player in high school and fully embraced the low-post game. Cohen had five double-doubles in 2021-22 and shot a remarkable 57.5% from the floor on 219 shots while averaging 12.9 points and 7.0 rebounds en route to being named the NEC’s most improved player.
“This year is going to be a little different (moving into the starting lineup full time), but my approach will still be the same,” Cohen said. “I’ve never been afraid of pressure. I’m not going to try and force anything, just play with the team and hope for the best.”
Presuming those four players start, Krimmel has several options if he chooses a returning player to step into the spot created by the graduation of do-everything point guard Ramiir Dixon-Conover, who averaged 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Krimmel could play Giles at point, move Land to the two and insert Hargis, with his length and leaping ability, at the three.
Or, Krimmel could go with 6-0 junior Zahree Harrison, a pure point guard who averaged more than 20 minutes per game and finished second on the team in assists in 2021-22. Or, he could play 3-and-D guard Luke Ruggery, the former Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic all-state selection.
Another option is 6-6 wing Brad McCabe, who earned a scholarship after shooting 39.6% from 3 and getting five starts late in 2021-22.
Krimmel isn’t limited to those choices, though. There are nine newcomers on the team, including eight freshmen – one of them 6-8 Daric Danchanko from Central Cambria, a walk-on – and, as mentioned, several of them have very impressive credentials.
Among the ones with whom Red Flash fans are likely to become familiar pretty quickly are 6-8 Virginia forward Miles Webb; 6-5 all-Richmond point guard Cam Gregory; 6-4 New Jersey shooting guard Wisler Sanon; 6-8, 215-pound suburban Philadelphia post Gestin Liberis, who faced all kinds of major Division I talent in the Friends League; and 6-3 point guard Landon Moore, who averaged 24.8 points and 5.0 assists as a prep senior in Illinois.
Even the walk-ons include some potential contributors. Keshawn McNeill, a 6-1 point, grew up in Japan, where he averaged more than 20 points for his career and played in the FIBA U18 Championships in August.
It’s easy to see why Krimmel might go 10 to 12 players deep in his rotation.
“There were times last year I was looking down the bench asking, (assistant coach Eric Taylor) ‘Can you put a jersey on?’ ” Krimmel deadpanned.
“Now, with the roster that we have, that competition in practice is going to create a better product at the end of the day. The great thing about this team, too, is this team is more involved with communicating than any other team I’ve ever coached, and it’s not just the older guys.”
That was a sentiment echoed by several players, that the competition for minutes hasn’t overridden the goal to win. Chemistry, it seems, has been great in the early going.
“I know this might not seem like much, but this team this year, we go anywhere as a group. Movies. Games. That’s something you need as a team to win,” Thompson said. “It’s great that we have it.”
If it works out and maybe they get a few breaks, they might all get a chance to go, as a group, to a national tournament in March.
