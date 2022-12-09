UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Cris Lencioni won a split decision over Cody Law at Friday’s Bellator 289 event at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Lencioni improved to 10-3-0, while Law fell to 6-2-0 in the featherweight bout.
Judges favored Lencioni with 30-27, 28-29, 30-27 decisions by the three judges.
Lencioni finished with a 63-48 edge in total strikes, 39-36 advantage in punches and 14-0 margin in elbows.
Law earned more takedowns (3-0) and kicks (12-10).
Law has lost two straight bouts. The PIAA and NCAA Division II wrestling champion at Forest Hills at Pitt-Johnstown won his first six pro bouts.
