UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Cody Law suffered his first professional loss to James Gonzalez in Friday's Bellator 282 at Mohegan Sun Casino.
Gonzalez won by 29-27, 29-28, 30-26 unanimous decision in a featherweight fight. Law dropped to 6-1-0, and Gonzalez improved to 9-5-0.
Gonzalez topped Law, who won a PIAA wrestling title at Forest Hills and NCAA Division II national championship at Pitt-Johnstown, in all of the important fight criteria. Gonzalez posted more total strikes (122-68), punches (63-38), elbows (15-0), kicks (41-30), knees (3-0) and takedowns (1-0).
