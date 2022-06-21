Cody Law’s talents aren’t limited to the mixed martial arts cage.
The Forest Hills graduate isn’t a bad fortune teller either.
Law gained plenty of attention in the fight world in March, when he correctly predicted that he would knock out James Adcock at 1:17 of the first round, but he says it’s not the first time he’s visualized something and then worked to make it happen.
“It’s pretty weird, but there’s some kind of power or network that we’re all connected to, maybe,” he said as he prepared for Bellator 282, where he will face James Gonzalez in a featherweight fight at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino on Friday. “I think there’s some kind of power out there. These kinds of things have happened to me before.”
Law, who won a PIAA wrestling title before heading off to wrestle at Penn State, recalled his vision for a successful MMA career, even as he was driving around the State College campus in an old vehicle.
“I remember having a 1999 car, a beater,” he said. “I remember thinking about being somewhere nice, training at the best gym in the world, buying my mom a car. And now it’s happening. I think it’s real, man.”
Law (6-0-0) is viewed as one of the rising stars in Bellator MMA, and he’s training alongside some of the best fighters in the world at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida. After knocking out Adcock, he moved into Bellator’s top 10 featherweight rankings for the first time. While he’s still fighting on the preliminary cards of Bellator events, he’s gaining fans and businesses are starting to take notice.
“I’m getting good relationships with sponsors,” said Law, who won a NCAA Division II wrestling title at Pitt-Johnstown. “They’re all people I like, things I’m into – whiskey, supplements, suits. I don’t want to be just an athlete or just a fighter. The more I can make outside the cage, the more I can save the fight money for the future.”
He is willing to splurge a little, though. In March, he bought his mother, Crystal, her dream car: a red Range Rover.
“It was amazing,” Cody Law said of the purchase, which was documented in a video that was viewed more than 40,000 times on social media. “That’s part of the reason why I do this. I always wanted to take care of my mom. She’s done everything for me. When no one else believed in me, she went to bat for me.”
Crystal Law, a mother of four, is a survivor of breast cancer and Hodgkin’s disease. She frequently travels between her Elton home and Cody’s base in Florida.
“She’s been through a lot,” Cody said. “She’s had a lot of stuff happen to her. Through all that, she’d still do anything for us kids. We’re all pretty lucky that she’s around. I have a really close relationship with her, and to be able to take care of her means everything to me.”
If Law can continue to move up the rankings, the paydays will only get richer. He hasn’t fought a big-name opponent yet, and will be a heavy favorite against Gonzalez, who is 8-5-0 in his career.
For now, Law is gaining experience and says he isn’t worried about his opponents.
“I don’t really think about it,” Law said. “I think the right fights will come when they’re supposed to happen. I’m not going to get to 20-0 fighting nobodies. I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m fighting for the belt in maybe a year.”
Despite his record, Gonzalez should present a different sort of challenge, as he is a southpaw and a jiu jitsu specialist.
“You train a little differently,” Law said of preparing for a jiu jitsu fighter for the first time. “You spend more time on your submission defense. Outside of that, I’m still going to go and fight my style, but be aware of what he’s good at.”
What kind of prediction does Law have for this fight?
“A knockout in 3:43 of the first round,” he said.
