Cody Law looks to avenge his first professional loss when he meets Cris Lencioni at Friday’s Bellator 289 event.
The first preliminary fight will begin at 5:25 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Law (6-1-0) and Lencioni (9-3-0) meet in a featherweight bout.
Law dropped an unanimous decision to George Gonzalez on June 25. Law, who won PIAA and NCAA Division II titles as a wrestler at Forest Hills at Pitt-Johnstown, won his first six pro bouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.