HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Cody Law ran his professional mixed martial arts record to 5-0 on Friday after he scored a first-round technical knockout over Colton Hamm during their featherweight bout on the preliminary card of Bellator 271.
Law, a PIAA wrestling champion from his time at Forest Hills and a Division II national titlist during a two-time All-American career at Pitt-Johnstown, used a ground-and-pound attack on Hamm as the Arkansas native spent most of the bout in a guard against Law.
In the finishing sequence, Law managed to break Hamm’s defense through wrist control before landing an elbow to his right temple. Law landed a pair of strikes on the dazed Hamm.
Following those strikes, official Mike Beltran stopped the bout with 39 seconds remaining in the first round.
While the ending was decidedly favorable to Law, the start of the match saw a feeling-out process that the American Top Team fighter had to process before eventually showing his dominance.
“I felt a little awkward. The guy had an awkward style, I got to go back and watch it,” Law said.
It was the fourth time in Law’s five pro MMA fights that the Windber native had stopped his opponent in the first round; the third by TKO.
Law also went 5-0 as an amateur, while collecting three stoppage wins.
Law, 26, has taken all of his pro matches within the span of just over a year. It’s a pace that he embraces.
“I’m never going to slow down, but I’m going to listen to the people around me,” Law said.
“We’ll see. I’ll be ready for four or five fights next year. Who knows what’s going to happen?
“I’m going to listen to my coaches and see what happens.”
Law is pleased with how his early MMA career has progressed.
“I really feel I’ve improved each fight,” he said. “I’m going to get ready for the next one. I’m excited. It’s all about next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.