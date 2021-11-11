Forest Hills High School and Pitt-Johnstown graduate Cody Law will face Colton Hamm in Bellator 271 on Friday night.
Law is 4-0-0.
The 26-year-old competes in the Featherweight Class and will be part of a 10-fight card at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
Hamm is 4-3-0.
Since debuting with Bellator in October 2020, the former NCAA Division II wrestling national champion Law has won all four of his professional fights over Orlando Ortega, Kenny Champion, Nathan Ghareeb and Theodore Macuka.
After his first round TKO win over Macuka at Bellator 262 in July, Law asked for a step up in competition.
Hamm enters the fight with more experience than Law and has seven pro fights as well as a number of amateur fights.
